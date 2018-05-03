 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Jos Buttler Wins Admiration With His Power-Hitting vs Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 03 May 2018 12:19 IST

Jos Buttler kept Rajasthan Royals in the hunt against Delhi Daredevils but the target was too big.

IPL 2018: Jos Buttler Wins Admiration With His Power-Hitting vs Delhi Daredevils
Jos Buttler scored 67 off just 26 balls against Delhi Daredevils at Kotla © BCCI

Jos Buttler gave a perfect start to Rajasthan Royals (RR) chasing a big 151-run target against Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a rain-truncated Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Buttler went berserk and hit the Delhi bowlers mercilessly all over the park to bring up Rajasthan's 50 in just 19 balls in the company of D'Arcy Short (44 off 24), who played the perfect second fiddle to the Englishman. Buttler meted out special treatment to young pacer Avesh Khan, smashing him thrice over the boundary as he got to his individual 50 off just 18 deliveries as the home crowd began to lose hopes of a win. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, however, brought the smiles back to the home fans, who stayed well past midnight braving heavy rain, by getting Buttler stumped with a top-spinner.

Buttler’s innings took the Internet by storm and twitterati started posting comments following his power-hitting.

After Buttler's wicket, DD’s Trent Boult jolted the visitors with the quick wickets of Sanju Samson (3) and Ben Stokes (1) even as Glenn Maxwell ended Short's resistance to reduce Rajasthan to 118/4. With 33 needed off 14 balls, Krishnappa Gowtham (18 not out) and Rahul Tripathi (9) failed to take the visitors home in what turned out to be a nail-biting affair towards the end.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant (69 off 29 balls; 4x7, 6x5) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50 off 35; 4x3, 6x3) capitalised on a brilliant start by teenaged sensation Prithvi Shaw (47 off 25 balls; 4x4, 6x4) as Delhi posted 196/6 in 17.1 overs.

RR have won only three matches out of eight they have played so far and are at the seventh place on the IPL 2018 points table.

Brief Scores: Delhi Daredevils 196/6 (Rishabh Pant 69, Shreyas Iyer 50, Prithvi Shaw 47; Jaydev Unadkat 3/46) beat Rajasthan Royals 146/5 (Jos Buttler 67, D'Arcy Short 44; Trent Boult 2/26) by 4 runs by D/L method.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Delhi Daredevils Jos Buttler D'Arcy Short Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 32
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Buttler scored 67 off 26 balls
  • Rajasthan Royals lost the match by 4 runs (DLS)
  • Rajasthan are at the seventh position on the points table
Related Articles
"Is That Vladimir Putin?" Ex-England Captain
"Is That Vladimir Putin?" Ex-England Captain's Photo In Towel Causes Commotion On Twitter
Tri-Series: Kane Williamson Fires New Zealand To T20 Win Over England
Tri-Series: Kane Williamson Fires New Zealand To T20 Win Over England
'MS Dhoni Is God, Jos Buttler Is Human': Fans Slam Michael Vaughan For Comparison
3rd ODI: Jos Buttler Shines As England Beat Australia By 16 Runs To Clinch Series
3rd ODI: Jos Buttler Shines As England Beat Australia By 16 Runs To Clinch Series
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan Knock Australia Out, Bangladesh Qualify For Semis
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan Knock Australia Out, Bangladesh Qualify For Semis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.