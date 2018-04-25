 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Delhi Daredevils Captain, Shreyas Iyer To Replace Him

Updated: 25 April 2018 16:32 IST

Shreyas Iyer has replaced Gautam Gambhir with immediate effect.

With just one win in six matches, Delhi Daredevils are languishing at the bottom of the points table. © AFP

Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Shreyas Iyer has replaced him with immediate effect. "It was my decision. I haven't contributed enough to the team. I had to take the responsibility being the leader of the ship. I feel it was the right time," Gambhir said in a press conference. "I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Shreyas Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this," he added.

"I want to thank the management and my coaches for appointing me as the captain of the team. It is a great honour for me," Iyer said after being appointed the new captain of Delhi Daredevils.

With just one win in six matches, Delhi Daredevils are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2018 Points Table. Gambhir has scored 85 runs in the season with an average of 17 and the strike rate of 96.59.

Top-order batsman Gambhir returned to the Delhi franchise after a seven-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir led KKR to two victorious campaigns in 2012 and 2014. However, the franchise released him ahead of this year's auction and didn't bid for him either.

Gambhir was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 runs in 122 matches.

