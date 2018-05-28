IPL 2018 Final: Chennai Super Kings' Wild Celebration After Title Victory

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash at the jam-packed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Making a comeback after serving two years of a ban, Chennai Super Kings stood up to their reputation of being one of the best team in the cash-rich league. After the victory, Dhoni's men celebrated their title win in style.

Csk team winning party in bus || ipl 2018 final || dj bravo dance|| csk team || dj bravo celebratio: https://t.co/bWORFTjQnk via — News Updates (@99newsupdates) May 27, 2018

Wat a Come back C for come back C for champion C for wat C for C for #CSK Chennai Super Kings #IPLCHAMPIONS2K18 Kings are always Kings pic.twitter.com/4gpK0vlO9Q — Sunil Reddy (@sunilreddy1225) May 28, 2018

Super Kings remain Superior Kings;

No matter where they play;

The more they are driven out of Chennai;

Chennai super Kings proved that they are the uppermost super Kings;

Let them play;

Let them not be politicized! https://t.co/20Q5155Fdx — bakuji (@bakuji1) May 28, 2018

Put in to bat, Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 45 runs off 25 balls along with captain Kane Williamson's 47 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 178 for 6.

The competitive target seemed like a cake-walk for the MS Dhoni-led side.

The Yellow Brigade chased down a 179-run target with nine balls to spare.