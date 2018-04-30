 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Chris Lynn Reveals Batting Challenges He Faced In KKR's Win vs RCB

Updated: 30 April 2018 15:34 IST

Chris Lynn played a knock of 62 not out to anchor Kolkata Knight Riders' win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Lynn played a crucial knock of 62 runs in KKR's win over RCB © BCCI

Chris Lynn played a crucial unbeaten knock of 62 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. His knock helped his team beat Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets and kept KKR in the hunt for an IPL play-off berth. After his match-winning knock, Lynn was interviewed by team-mate Robin Uthappa asking the Australian batsman about his innings. "It was not the usual free-flowing innings I normally play. But it was good to grind out and get some runs on the board and finished not out. I gained some confidence finishing into the back end of the tournament", he told Uthappa in a video shared on the IPL website.

Lynn had a repository of shots at his disposal in his 52-ball knock and his sweeping techniques turned out to be a nightmare for RCB bowlers. Lynn, however, embraced the tough batting conditions post the rain delay and said he was happy that it worked for him on Sunday. "I had to find a way. It was quite challenging hitting it down the ground.

"There are some quality spinners, so I had to find a way and it worked for me tonight. I have to go down to Kolkata now and so I have to re-assess now. But, your welcome groundsman," he said.

The match was briefly halted due to a sudden downpour but that didn't curtail any overs. Lynn also praised the contribution of his opening partner Sunil Narine. "We like to get momentum early with the new ball and the powerplay. With the field restrictions, we like to get off to a flier. Sunny (Narine) played an important knock and it was important we were none down at the little rain break as well, as it could have gone either way.

"There is a good partnership and I am enjoying batting with him. He doesn't really say too much out there. So, I just let him be, as he is a natural striker of the ball. And if he comes off, we usually win most games," Lynn said.

He also praised Uthappa and captain Dinesh Karthik for chipping in with some important runs. "I love it when Robbie comes out as he takes on the spinners and it takes off the pressure. And DK (Dinesh Karthik) did the same again tonight and it's important that we got that anchor there. It does not usually happen that one guy goes the distance, so it's good everyone comes out and showcase their talent. It took the pressure off me," he said.

KKR are now fourth in the IPL Points Table with four wins and the same number of losses after eight matches. RCB is seventh with two wins from seven matches.

