Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: After Chris Gayle Scores Century vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Get Trolled

Updated: 20 April 2018 12:18 IST

Chris Gayle was left out of the Royal Challenger Bangalore team for IPL 2018 and picked up late by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2018 auction.

Chris Gayle celebrates after scoring a century against SunRisers Hyderabad at Mohali. © AFP

Chris Gayle set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on fire as he scored a magnificent century against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday. Owing to Gayle's assault, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated SRH by 15 runs to record their third win of the tournament. While Punjab fans and the management are on cloud nine after Gayle's match-winning innings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are not in the best of the moods as the 'Universe Boss' was not retained by the Bangalore-based franchise for the 11th edition of the game. Expressing their displeasure, Twitterati trolled RCB for their decision to retain Sarfaraz Khan instead of the West Indies superstar, who was twice unsold in the IPL 2018 auction, earlier this year, before being picked up by KXIP for his base price.

Gayle's unbeaten 63-ball-104 is the IPL Season 11's first century and also his 21st hundred in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about his innings Gayle said, "A lot of people thought I'm too old. After this innings, I have nothing to prove."

Gayle, who was named the man of the match, had five centuries in the IPL before this with the highest score of 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India on April 23, 2013.

Chasing 194 to win, SRH were dealt with a blow as their opener Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt in the first over after being on the elbow. While captain Kane Williamson (54) and Manish Pandey (57 not out) tried to help their team continue their winning momentum, KXIP bowlers restricted them to 178/4 in 20 overs.

