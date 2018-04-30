 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

How Rohit Sharma Hid From His Coach And Ate 'Vada Pav'

Updated: 30 April 2018 19:11 IST

Rohit Sharma turned 31 on Monday and some friends let out some secrets from his younger days.

How Rohit Sharma Hid From His Coach And Ate
India batsman Rohit Sharma has a plethora of records to his name © Instagram

India batsman and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma turned 31 on Monday and wishes poured in from across all quarters. Rohit's on-field demeanour is there for all of us to see as he does most of the talking with the bat. On the occasion of his birthday, Mumbai Indians shared a small video on their official Twitter account where his school friends shared a few interesting anecdotes of the India opener. Rohit's school friends recalled moments where he used to hide and eat vada pav (a vegetarian fast food dish native to Maharashtra).

Reminiscing Rohit's schooling days, his friends said, "Our coach would pay a lot of attention to our fitness and advise us to stay away from things like vada pav. But Rohit used to hide and eat vada pav".

His friends added that whatever Rohit has achieved is because of his sheer hard work. "It's not only about the talent, it's the hard work that he has put in. It's a great feeling. It's an honour for us to have him from our school and into our team. He is the most deserving person to have reached the level he has today."

They also joked saying Rohit can sleep anywhere. "He can sleep anywhere. You give him the smallest chair and he can sleep," they added.

His friends also made a special request to Rohit, asking him to break West Indies legend Brian Lara's record. "Rohit... You have hit a lot of double centuries in one day cricket. Please score 300-400 in Tests. Break Brian Lara's records, please. One 400, one 400," they concluded.

Rohit is currently captaining the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai are sixth in the IPL points table with two wins from seven matches.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians India Cricket Team Indian Premier League 2018 Rohit Sharma Brian Lara Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India batsman and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 31
  • Mumbai Indians shared a small video on their official Twitter account
  • Rohit's school friends shared some interesting anecdotes
Related Articles
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Rohit Sharma Birthday: Wishes Pour In As
Rohit Sharma Birthday: Wishes Pour In As 'Hitman' Turns 31
IPL 2018: Win Against Chennai Super Kings Has Given Us Confidence, Says Rohit Sharma
IPL 2018: Win Against Chennai Super Kings Has Given Us Confidence, Says Rohit Sharma
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Win Over Chennai Super Kings With Cake Smash Session
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Win Over Chennai Super Kings With Cake Smash Session
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis Keep Mumbai Indians
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis Keep Mumbai Indians' Hopes Alive
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.