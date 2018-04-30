How Rohit Sharma Hid From His Coach And Ate 'Vada Pav'

India batsman and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma turned 31 on Monday and wishes poured in from across all quarters. Rohit's on-field demeanour is there for all of us to see as he does most of the talking with the bat. On the occasion of his birthday, Mumbai Indians shared a small video on their official Twitter account where his school friends shared a few interesting anecdotes of the India opener. Rohit's school friends recalled moments where he used to hide and eat vada pav (a vegetarian fast food dish native to Maharashtra).

Reminiscing Rohit's schooling days, his friends said, "Our coach would pay a lot of attention to our fitness and advise us to stay away from things like vada pav. But Rohit used to hide and eat vada pav".

.@ImRo45's childhood buddies reveal a few inside stories about him. One of them has a special request for him!#HappyBirthdayRohit #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/ZewYj1unTA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 30, 2018

His friends added that whatever Rohit has achieved is because of his sheer hard work. "It's not only about the talent, it's the hard work that he has put in. It's a great feeling. It's an honour for us to have him from our school and into our team. He is the most deserving person to have reached the level he has today."

They also joked saying Rohit can sleep anywhere. "He can sleep anywhere. You give him the smallest chair and he can sleep," they added.

His friends also made a special request to Rohit, asking him to break West Indies legend Brian Lara's record. "Rohit... You have hit a lot of double centuries in one day cricket. Please score 300-400 in Tests. Break Brian Lara's records, please. One 400, one 400," they concluded.

Rohit is currently captaining the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai are sixth in the IPL points table with two wins from seven matches.