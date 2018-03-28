Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Steps Down As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain

SunRisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to announce the decision.

SunRisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to announce the decision. © AFP

Under-fire Australian batsman David Warner has stepped down as captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11. "In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly," SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted quoting their CEO K. Shanmugam.

"In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly." - K.Shanmugam, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 28, 2018

Warner, former captain Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft have already been sent back to Australia and Cricket Australia is expected to disclose the quantum of penalty that the trio would be facing within 24 hours of their departure.

Earlier, Smith and Warner had stepped down as captain and vice-captain of the Australian Test side.

Smith was also replaced as Rajasthan Royals captain by Ajinkya Rahane for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 11.

SunRisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of the season on April 9. The IPL starts two days earlier in Mumbai.

The controversy surrounding Smith and Warner exploded on day three of the Cape Town Test last week, when Bancroft was caught using yellow tape to alter the condition of the ball before attempting to hide it in down his trousers.