 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017
Cricket

Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017

Updated: 10 December 2016 09:48 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Wasim Akram will miss the 2017 season of Indian Premier League due to time constraints.

Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017
Wasim Akram will not be part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. © AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced that their bowling coach and mentor Wasim Akram will miss the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The legendary pace bowler has cited professional commitments and time constraints for his inability to be part of KKR for the upcoming season.

"I have loved the camaraderie in KKR team and have enjoyed every opportunity to mentor the highly talented team over the years. I am surely going to miss being part of the dressing room but I wish the team continued success," said Akram.

KKR chief executive Venky Mysore said that his team will miss the services of Akram.

"We will miss Wasim Bhai who has been part of the KKR family over the last few years and has played a significant role in our title triumphs in 2012 and 2014. We wish him the very best in all his endeavours," said Mysore.

KKR have won the IPL title twice in 2012 and 2014. Next year will see IPL in its 10th edition.

Wasim Akram played international cricket for Pakistan from 1984 to 2003. He took part in 104 Tests and 356 One-Day Internationals (ODI) during the period, also picking up a total of 916 international wickets.

Topics : Cricket Indian Premier League 2017 Pakistan Kolkata Knight Riders Wasim Akram
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wasim Akram 1st played international cricket in 1984
  • He retired from the sport in 2003
  • KKR won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014
Related Articles
Former Pakistan Players Bat For Azhar Ali
Former Pakistan Players Bat For Azhar Ali
Wasim Akram Cautions Pakistan Ahead of Opening Test vs England
Wasim Akram Cautions Pakistan Ahead of Opening Test vs England
Mohammad Amir Can Lead Pakistan's Attack, Says Wasim Akram
Mohammad Amir Can Lead Pakistan's Attack, Says Wasim Akram
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.