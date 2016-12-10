Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017

Wasim Akram will not be part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced that their bowling coach and mentor Wasim Akram will miss the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The legendary pace bowler has cited professional commitments and time constraints for his inability to be part of KKR for the upcoming season.

"I have loved the camaraderie in KKR team and have enjoyed every opportunity to mentor the highly talented team over the years. I am surely going to miss being part of the dressing room but I wish the team continued success," said Akram.

KKR chief executive Venky Mysore said that his team will miss the services of Akram.

"We will miss Wasim Bhai who has been part of the KKR family over the last few years and has played a significant role in our title triumphs in 2012 and 2014. We wish him the very best in all his endeavours," said Mysore.

KKR have won the IPL title twice in 2012 and 2014. Next year will see IPL in its 10th edition.

Wasim Akram played international cricket for Pakistan from 1984 to 2003. He took part in 104 Tests and 356 One-Day Internationals (ODI) during the period, also picking up a total of 916 international wickets.