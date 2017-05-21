Sunil Narine And The Mystery Behind Pink Colour

A lot of people have an obsession for certain colours but West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner has taken this obsession to a different level. His KKR teammate Rovman Powell took to Instagram to reveal Narine's obsession for 'pink' colour. Powell revealed that Narine also has a pink house too. The post read: "@ravipowell52 shares a secret about @sunilnarine24 that you've probably never heard before! Watch his #Winkfie and find out."

@ravipowell52 shares a secret about @sunilnarine24 that you've probably never heard before! Watch his #Winkfie and find out. A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders) on May 19, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Narine, who made his IPL debut in 2012, has been a vital cog for the Kolkata outfit.



Over the years, Narine has been Gautam Gambhir's go-to bowler. But the 2017 edition saw Narine in a different avatar.



Kolkata Knight Riders captain surprised everyone by bringing in Narine as an opener alongside him and the 28-year-old didn't disappoint.



Narine recorded the fastest IPL fifty (off 15 balls) in the tournament. He sent the RCB bowlers for a leather hunt with freakish hits. He also claimed 10 wickets in the tournament.