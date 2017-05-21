 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Sunil Narine And The Mystery Behind Pink Colour

Updated: 21 May 2017 10:22 IST

Narine's KKR teammate Rovman Powell took to Instagram to reveal mystery spinner's obsession for 'pink' colour.

Sunil Narine And The Mystery Behind Pink Colour
Narine, who made his IPL debut in 2012, has been a vital cog for the Kolkata outfit. © BCCI

A lot of people have an obsession for certain colours but West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner has taken this obsession to a different level. His KKR teammate Rovman Powell took to Instagram to reveal Narine's obsession for 'pink' colour. Powell revealed that Narine also has a pink house too. The post read: "@ravipowell52 shares a secret about @sunilnarine24 that you've probably never heard before! Watch his #Winkfie and find out."

 

 

@ravipowell52 shares a secret about @sunilnarine24 that you've probably never heard before! Watch his #Winkfie and find out.

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders) on

 

Narine, who made his IPL debut in 2012, has been a vital cog for the Kolkata outfit.
 
Over the years, Narine has been Gautam Gambhir's go-to bowler. But the 2017 edition saw Narine in a different avatar.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders captain surprised everyone by bringing in Narine as an opener alongside him and the 28-year-old didn't disappoint.
 
Narine recorded the fastest IPL fifty (off 15 balls) in the tournament. He sent the RCB bowlers for a leather hunt with freakish hits. He also claimed 10 wickets in the tournament.

 

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Philip Narine Rovman Powell Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR Vs MI Contest
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR Vs MI Contest
Shah Rukh Khan Likens Two Kolkata Knight Riders Stars To 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Characters
Shah Rukh Khan Likens Two Kolkata Knight Riders Stars To 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Characters
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.