Stephen Fleming Opens Up About MS Dhoni-Steven Smith Relationship

Updated: 21 May 2017 14:01 IST

Dhoni, an Indian batting legend and the IPL's most successful ever captain, led Pune in their debut season last year but was replaced this edition by Australian captain Smith.

Steven Smith replaced MS Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiant captain for IPL 10 © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming has sought to dispel rumours of a rift between stalwarts Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Steve Smith as they chase their maiden Indian Premier League title in Sunday's final against the Mumbai Indians. Fleming said the duo's "outstanding" relationship was key to the Supergiant's success this season, despite persistent grumblings of disunity between the pair. "Between the two of them it has been outstanding," Fleming told reporters on Saturday in Hyderabad, where the final will be battled out.

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me.

"So it has been (a) great dynamic to be part of."

Rumoured difficulties between the pair were blamed for the Supergiant's hot and cold form early in the season, but the chatter petered out as the side came into their own later on.

Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, also defended Dhoni this season, despite his renowned finishing power appeared subdued.

"Dhoni is one of the most successful players in the last decade to have played. Another opportunity to win the final for him," Fleming said of Dhoni, with whom he has closely worked since the IPL's inception in 2008.

"He is up for it, very motivated. It has been good this year, he has played some cameo roles.

"He has been criticised for not doing as much, but what you have to appreciate is how good he was when he was doing it time and time again."

Dhoni played some crucial knocks for the Supergiant, including his 26-ball unbeaten 40 against Mumbai in the first qualifier of the playoffs.

Highlights
  • Stephen Fleming is the former New Zealand captain
  • Smith replaced Dhoni as Pune captain for IPL 10
  • Pune will face Mumbai in the final of IPL 10 at Hyderabad
