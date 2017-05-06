IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

When hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Uppal Stadium on Saturday, David Warner's team will be hoping to halt Steve Smith's winning run in the league. Pune have found great momentum towards the business end of the tournament with three consecutive wins and are placed third on the table with 14 points from 11 matches. Statistically, in their last seven games, barring a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, they've won six. Hyderabad are placed fourth with 13 points from 11 games. Both the teams are hoping to cement their place in the IPL Play-offs with a win. In their last meeting, Pune had beaten Hyderabad by 6 wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

While Rahul Tripathi's brilliant 93 in their last match against Kolkata guided Pune to win at the Eden, he will be expected to come good on Saturday too. Ben Stokes has also lived up to the billing of being the costliest buy when he smashed his maiden ton against Gujarat. The Pune bowling, led by Jaydev Unadkat, has been disciplined and they need to perform on Saturday to be able to stop orange cap holder Warner. Though Hyderabad hasn't performed well in away matches, they intend to take full advantage of playing at home with a strong batting line-up consisting of Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Kane Williamson.

With purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Afghan find Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack, Pune better be wary.

When and Where to watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) vs (RPS)Rising Pune Supergiant

(SRH) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.