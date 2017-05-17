 
IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 17 May 2017 17:24 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the Eliminator T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs KKR: Both teams would look to stay in the hunt for the final © BCCI

If Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 ends against the resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, they will have no one else to blame. Sitting at the No.1 spot of the table almost till the end of the league stage, the KKR boys somehow managed to destroy their record and start an unstoppable downward slide. They lost four of the last five league matches, with the only win coming against the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore. So when they take on SRH in the Eliminator, KKR will have many ghosts on their shoulders. SRH, on the other hand, would be chuffed and keen for a battle. They were in a corner, like two other sides - Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab - to make a bid for the knockout stage and they really won't be complaining about being in the one-off match. Two losses towards the crucial end of the league were repaired with two fine wins as the defending champions scored some vital points. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

(SRH) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: SRH vs KKR

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

Nathan Coulter-Nile comes on for a bowl.

6.6
1

Yusuf Pathan to Kane Williamson

Kane comes down and punches it in the air towards long on for a single.

6.5
0

Yusuf Pathan to Kane Williamson

Flatter on middle, Kane looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Pathan roars with an appeal but nothing from the umpire.

6.4
4

Yusuf Pathan to Kane Williamson

FOUR! Class! Pathan fires it on the stumps, Williamson makes room for himself and carves it over extra cover for a boundary.

6.3
1

Yusuf Pathan to David Warner

Warner makes room and works it to long on for a single.

6.2
0

Yusuf Pathan to David Warner

Fuller outside off, Warner looks to drive but gets it on the bounce to extra cover.

6.1
1

Yusuf Pathan to Kane Williamson

Shorter on middle, pulled through square leg for a single.

!

Yusuf Pathan is called into the attack.

5.6
1

Sunil Narine to Kane Williamson

Edged! Lands it outside off, spins away, Williamson looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards short third man. A single taken. This is a superb start for Kolkata.

5.5
1

Sunil Narine to David Warner

Fuller outside off, Warner drives it through mid off for a single.

load more
