IPL Live Score, SRH Vs GL: Hosts Favourite Against Struggling Suresh Raina And Co.

In what will be the first of the double headers on a super Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Gujarat Lions. While the hosts will be riding high after a stunning victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions will be hoping to make amends after the debacle against KKR (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live cricket action and updates of SRH vs GL IPL match in Hyderabad

Sunrisers have a potent bowling attack and adding to the experience of Nehra and Kumar is young leggie Rashid Khan who showed his capability of foxing batsmen with the ball and getting crucial breakthroughs. Captain David Warner's destructive batting prowess is well-known and he along with Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to give a good start from the beginning of the innings.

Gujarat Lions will be worried about their bowling attack after they were taken to the cleaners by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn. A few changes in the line-up will be the order of the day and Australia all-rounder James Faulkner needs to be back in the team.

The batting department though continues to look strong and a lot will be dependent on them. Suresh Raina along with Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Karthik will be hoping to keep their fine form going with the bat and put up a big total which would help their weakened bowling line-up something to defend.