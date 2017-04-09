 
IPL Live Score, SRH Vs GL: Hosts Favourite Against Struggling Suresh Raina And Co.

Updated: 09 April 2017 14:26 IST

IPL Live score, SRH Vs GL: The hosts will be the favourites, especially with Yuvraj Singh in prime form and Moises Henriques and Ben Cutting also making all-round contributions.

IPL Live Score, SRH Vs GL: Hosts Favourite Against Struggling Suresh Raina And Co.
IPL Live Score, SRH Vs GL: Warner's team favourites against struggling Raina and Co. © AFP

In what will be the first of the double headers on a super Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Gujarat Lions. While the hosts will be riding high after a stunning victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions will be hoping to make amends after the debacle against KKR  (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live cricket action and updates of SRH vs GL IPL match in Hyderabad

Sunrisers have a potent bowling attack and adding to the experience of Nehra and Kumar is young leggie Rashid Khan who showed his capability of foxing batsmen with the ball and getting crucial breakthroughs. Captain David Warner's destructive batting prowess is well-known and he along with Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to give a good start from the beginning of the innings.

Gujarat Lions will be worried about their bowling attack after they were taken to the cleaners by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn. A few changes in the line-up will be the order of the day and Australia all-rounder James Faulkner needs to be back in the team.

The batting department though continues to look strong and a lot will be dependent on them. Suresh Raina along with Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Karthik will be hoping to keep their fine form going with the bat and put up a big total which would help their weakened bowling line-up something to defend.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Sunrisers Hyderabad Suresh Kumar Raina David Andrew Warner Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

