IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant(RPS) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB)

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) would be hoping to add to the miseries of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and promote their own cause. The Pune outfit, which emerged from a week-long break with a win over Mumbai Indians, will be hopeful that they can add more points against RCB, who have dug themselves into a very deep hole indeed. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope that they can at least try to win, while Steve Smith and party will be seeking consistency. Current India captain Virat Kohli's team has lost six out of their nine games and are second-last on the table with five points in their kitty. (LIVE SCORECARD)

RPS are slightly better off with eight points from eight games with four wins in their kitty. But even RPS has been inconsistent at one level. They have been good on certain days and very ordinary on other days. Virtually, it will be very difficlut for Virat Kohli and Co. to make it to the playoffs now as they have to do soemthing extraordinary to make it there. Every game is a do-or-die for Pune, one loss will push them away from the play-off reckoning.

When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

(RPS) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

