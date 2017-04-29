IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant(RPS) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB)

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) would be hoping to add to the miseries of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and promote their own cause. The Pune outfit, which emerged from a week-long break with a win over Mumbai Indians, will be hopeful that they can add more points against RCB, who have dug themselves into a very deep hole indeed. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope that they can at least try to win, while Steve Smith and party will be seeking consistency. Current India captain Virat Kohli's team has lost six out of their nine games and are second-last on the table with five points in their kitty. (LIVE SCORECARD)
RPS are slightly better off with eight points from eight games with four wins in their kitty. But even RPS has been inconsistent at one level. They have been good on certain days and very ordinary on other days. Virtually, it will be very difficlut for Virat Kohli and Co. to make it to the playoffs now as they have to do soemthing extraordinary to make it there. Every game is a do-or-die for Pune, one loss will push them away from the play-off reckoning.
When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
(RPS) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Commentary title: IPL Live Score: RPS vs RCB
1
Pawan Negi to Manoj Tiwary
1 run.
0
Pawan Negi to Manoj Tiwary
A bit of flight on this occasion, on a fuller length and Tiwary pushes it back down the track.
1
Pawan Negi to Steven Smith
Full and attacking the stumps, flicked well through towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
0
Pawan Negi to Steven Smith
Darts it quite full and outside off, Steven Smith swings hard at this but can only connect with thin air as the ball goes off the keeper's gloves.
0
Pawan Negi to Steven Smith
A loud shout for a leg before but it's turned down, good decision. Sliding on leg, Smith looks to whip it across the line but is rapped on the pads. The umpire turns the appeal down as the ball was going down leg.
0
Pawan Negi to Steven Smith
Sliding in from around off, Smith keeps it out off the front foot.
0
Sreenath Aravind to Manoj Tiwary
Good length delivery outside off, Tiwary tries to run it down towards the third man region but he fails to make contact.
1
Sreenath Aravind to Steven Smith
Smith clips it through the front of square leg region for a single.
1
Sreenath Aravind to Manoj Tiwary
Good length delivery into the batsman, Tiwary nudges it with soft hands on the leg side. Calls for a single and AB de Villiers is quick to reach the ball. Has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses.
1
Sreenath Aravind to Steven Smith
Fuller delivery into the pads, Smith clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.