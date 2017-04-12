IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Highlights

Mumbai Indians cruised home to a comfortable four-wicket win with eight balls to spare against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Asked to bat by the home team, the David Warner-led side batted well for the opening wicket but after the captain and Shikhar Dhawan got out, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, they could only manage 158/8 with some special bowling towards the end from Jasprit Bumrah. (Scorecard)

Mumbai then chased down the target thanks to some good batting from opener Pathiv Patel (36) and middle order bat Nitish Rana, who top-scored for the home team with 45 at the Wankhede Stadium. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well with the ball picking up 3/21 from his quota of four overs. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan continued to take wickets and this time it was the prized scalp of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

The defending champions have now suffered their first loss of the 2017 season in three matches.

