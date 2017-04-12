IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Highlights

Mumbai Indians cruised home to a comfortable four-wicket win with eight balls to spare against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Asked to bat by the home team, the David Warner-led side batted well for the opening wicket but after the captain and Shikhar Dhawan got out, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, they could only manage 158/8 with some special bowling towards the end from Jasprit Bumrah. (Scorecard)
Mumbai then chased down the target thanks to some good batting from opener Pathiv Patel (36) and middle order bat Nitish Rana, who top-scored for the home team with 45 at the Wankhede Stadium. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well with the ball picking up 3/21 from his quota of four overs. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan continued to take wickets and this time it was the prized scalp of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.
The defending champions have now suffered their first loss of the 2017 season in three matches.
When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI vs SRH is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: MI vs SRH
So that's it from us for this game. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Mumbai maintain their momentum and are looking like a well-grounded unit now. On the other hand, the defending champions will be disappointed with their batting and will hope that it was only one bad day at work for them. The action shifts to Kolkata tomorrow where they host Punjab at 2000 local (1430 GMT). Do join us for that. Till then, goodbye and cheers!
Man of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah feels that this ground is little difficult to bowl but they had plans and executed it well. Thinks that it is necessary to stick to basics. Mentions that it is great to learn from Malinga and adds that he has been helping him since 2013. Says that it is important to practice with the wet ball as dew is always a factor at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that today was a perfect platform to showcase their talent. Praises the bowling performance to restrict Hyderabad to 158. Thinks that the execution was very well with the ball. Opines that Warner and Dhawan play too good upfront, that is why it was necessary to have good field placements. Praises Parthiv Patel's work behind the stumps and reveals that he also helps him with field placements. Conveys that the first match could have gone either way too but the last two games have been fantastic. Mentions that he couldn't have asked anything more from his 10 men. Conveys that he has given freedom to the Pandya brothers and he is happy that they are performing but wants them to keep going as it is a long tournament. Ends by saying that he has failed to bat well in the first three matches but hopes to come good in the coming games.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner feels that they were 20-30 runs short. Mentions that it is a tough ground to defend and the dew played a part as well. Says that the top four didn't get going and it hurt them. Adds that his bowlers were good even in the tough conditions. Reckons that Rashid Khan is a terrific bowler and he practiced with a wet ball to counter the dew factor. Feels that it helped him and as a result he bowled only one full toss. Ends by saying that they will look to play some good positive cricket against Kolkata in their next game.
Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for Hyderabad once again, and boy, how well did he bowl! There was dew but he showcased his brilliant control to register figures of 4-0-19-1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also good with the ball but the tourists never had an imposing total on the board to put pressure on the home side. There was a moment when Pollard departed and the away side sniffed an opportunity, but the youngsters, Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya batted with composure and kept Mumbai on top. They proved that they are the ones to watch out for in the future.
It has been a clinical finish from Mumbai this time and they maintain their fortress at Wankhede. Parthiv Patel, unlike last game looked in sublime touch the moment he came out to bat. He produced some delightful strokes and gave Mumbai the start they needed. Buttler failed to make his mark and the skipper, Rohit Sharma's poor patch with the bat continued. However, a gem of a knock from the young Nitish Rana proved to be instrumental once again to take his side over the finishing line. Krunal Pandya also played a breezy cameo that took the visitors out of the game.
1
Mustafizur Rahman to Harbhajan Singh
THIS IS IT! MUMBAI WIN BY 4 WICKETS. They continue their dominance over Hyderabad at this stadium. Coming to the ball, Harbhajan nudges it through square leg for a single. Sachin Tendulkar is up and clapping for his side's effort. The Mumbai dugout is all smiles.
0
Mustafizur Rahman to Harbhajan Singh
Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
2
Mustafizur Rahman to Harbhajan Singh
Excellent running from... Harbhajan Singh! Bhajji flicks this to mid-wicket and starts running. Pandya seemed to be happy with a single. But Harbhajan insisted on a second and hared back. Singh was struggling but a wayward throw from the deep made it easy for him to complete it.
1
Mustafizur Rahman to Hardik Pandya
Pandya flicks this fullish delivery through mid-wicket for a single.