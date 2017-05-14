IPL Live Score: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to continue their late surge when they face Rising Pune Supergiant in a "winner takes it all" Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Three teams -- Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are already assured of a play-off berth. Supergiant fluffed their lines in what seemed to be an easy run-chase against out of contention Delhi Daredevils only to keep the race of final four open till the last game. Supergiant are currently on 16 points from 13 games with a net run-rate -0.083 while Kings XI Punjab are on 14 points from equal number of matches but have a comparatively better run-rate of +0.296. If the latter win, they will then take Pune's fourth place and secure a place in the play-offs, as simple as that. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When the two teams square off on Sunday, the equation is pretty simple for Glenn Maxwell's team. A win is all that they need to qualify as it will take them to 16 points with a superior net run rate. The Punjab outfit doesn't have to look at any other results. Similarly for Supergiant, a win will see them leapfrog KKR and SRH into second place and confirm their play-off spot.

When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

(RPS) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (10.30am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.