IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday night. Billed as a 'Maharashtra derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake. Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice already this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But the final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final. Some of the MI stars, like skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have a fair idea of how to win a mega final as they have been a part of the victorious 2013 and 2015 sides. MI's strength has been their bench with like for like replacements. When Jos Buttler left, they had Lendl Simmons to fill up for him. Similarly, Mitchell McClenaghan (19 wickets) can cool his heels with Mitchell Johnson tormenting the batsmen.

When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.