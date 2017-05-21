IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday night. Billed as a 'Maharashtra derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake. Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice already this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But the final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final. Some of the MI stars, like skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have a fair idea of how to win a mega final as they have been a part of the victorious 2013 and 2015 sides. MI's strength has been their bench with like for like replacements. When Jos Buttler left, they had Lendl Simmons to fill up for him. Similarly, Mitchell McClenaghan (19 wickets) can cool his heels with Mitchell Johnson tormenting the batsmen.
It's time for the final of the Indian T20 League 2017! It has been one of the better seasons with a lot of close games. Even the one-sided matches have been very entertaining. We had a Super Over, a day with two Hat-Tricks, teams registering their lowest scores, sides chasing down scores in excess of 200 one day and getting bundled out for peanuts in the next game. We have had everything and now the juggernaut will finally come to a conclusion with Mumbai and Pune locking horns yet again, this time at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. These two sides began their tournament against each other and will be meeting for the fourth time this season itself. While Pune have won all three of the previous encounters, they will be aware that beating Mumbai in the all-important final won't be easy. Mumbai, usually slow starters, began with a loss against the very same side before taking off to seal the top spot on the points table. Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard - it has been the middle order which has been consistent for them. The bowling at times has been a let down with only Jasprit Bumrah being the consistent performer. The skipper, Rohit Sharma has been among the runs after a torrid start and the tourists will hope that they can continue to perform well as a unit. Pune, on the other hand, looked to be struggling before they turned the season around for themselves with some really clinical performances. They have had different players stepping up for them at different times. The young ones in Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat have been instrumental in the hosts being the force they are at the moment. Ben Stokes justified his high price tag with a brilliant all-round show in the tournament, bagging three Man of the Match awards in his debut season itself. It seemed like they would miss him in the knockouts but MS Dhoni stamped his authority with the bat in the first Qualifier. Will they miss the Englishman in the final remains to be seen but the skipper Steven Smith will hope that his teammates step up for one last time. The Australian himself has not been that big with the bat but has led well with plenty of visible guidance by Dhoni. He will want to lead the side from the front in the pressure game. Rohit's men have a better all-round side but have often struggled on slower surfaces which has allowed Pune to choke them. The deck on offer could very well be a deciding factor in the game. Pune won't be a part of the league next year and Mumbai have played four finals, all involving MS Dhoni in the opposition. This could really be the match of the tournament. Miss the action at your own risk!