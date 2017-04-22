IPL Highlights: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Saturday. Heroics from Rahul Tripathi (59) and MS Dhoni helped Pune overhaul the total of 177 to register their third win of the season. Coming to play almost after a week RPS showed great composure and focus against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni thrashed Bhunveshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj in the most important over, which did the trick for the home team. Rashid Khan, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, displayed bowling figures of one for 17 from his four overs. MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 61 off 34 balls.

Earlier, SRH scored a competitive total of 176/3 vs RPS in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. RPS bowlers from the very beginning of the innings kept Hyderabad on a leash with their disciplined bowling. However, David Warner and Moises Henriques kept on scoring runs in form of singles and doubles and occasional boundaries. Scoring his fifth half-century of IPL, Henriques along with Hooda in the last five overs slammed the bowlers for boundaries which helped Hyderabad post a respectable total. What will be interesting to see is that how will the RPS batting line-up deal with the in-form SRH bowlers. (SCORECARD)

When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

(RPS) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.