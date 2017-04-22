IPL Highlights: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Saturday. Heroics from Rahul Tripathi (59) and MS Dhoni helped Pune overhaul the total of 177 to register their third win of the season. Coming to play almost after a week RPS showed great composure and focus against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni thrashed Bhunveshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj in the most important over, which did the trick for the home team. Rashid Khan, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, displayed bowling figures of one for 17 from his four overs. MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 61 off 34 balls.
Earlier, SRH scored a competitive total of 176/3 vs RPS in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. RPS bowlers from the very beginning of the innings kept Hyderabad on a leash with their disciplined bowling. However, David Warner and Moises Henriques kept on scoring runs in form of singles and doubles and occasional boundaries. Scoring his fifth half-century of IPL, Henriques along with Hooda in the last five overs slammed the bowlers for boundaries which helped Hyderabad post a respectable total. What will be interesting to see is that how will the RPS batting line-up deal with the in-form SRH bowlers. (SCORECARD)
When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
(RPS) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Highlights: RPS vs SRH
This was arguably the best match of the tournament so far. Last over finishes are always fun to watch, not for the respective fans though, but at the end of the day cricket is the real winner. Forgive me for the cliched phrase. Anyways, we have more in store. Mumbai host Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium and we expect another closely fought battle there. You can switch tabs to follow all the updates of the match.
MS Dhoni is the unanimous choice for the Man of the Match award. Big roar from the crowd as he takes the trophy. Dhoni says that it was a difficult one but to have strikers till the end helped. Admits that playing out Rashid Khan was part of their plan. Further says that Manoj Tiwary contributed and his contribution was vital. Adds that in modern cricket there is no run rate which is high and it depends on the opposition bowlers. Feels whoever handles their nerve generally comes on top.
A smiling Steven Smith says that it was very close in the end but Dhoni did what he has done many times in the past. Admits that Hyderabad got a few too many as his bowlers failed to execute their plans. Praises Rahul Tripathi for his knock and has a word of praise for Dhoni again. Admits next five games are very big for them and hopes to do well and climb on the ladder.
David Warner credits MS Dhoni and says he is known as a finisher for a reason. Adds that there were misjudgements from his bowlers. Praises Moises Henriques for his tremendous batting. Feels 170-175 was a par total here and ends by again praising Dhoni for his knock.
The visitors did well to pull things back after the initial onslaught by Rahul Tripathi. The opener once again provided a flying start but things slowed down as he departed. Hyderabad had scored 63 runs in the last 5 overs of the first innings but conceded 64 while defending to emerge second best on the night. The spinners bowled tightly but the pacers went for runs. To be honest, the 19th over is what finished the game for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a huge impact player when it comes to defending totals. But his last over went for 19 runs and that was it. It was too much to ask of the young Siddarth Kaul to defend 11 off the last over when Dhoni was on strike. At the end, Kaul did take it to the last ball only to come second. No guesses who the Man of the Match will be. Let's find out what he has to say...
What a thriller we have just witnessed! MS Dhoni repeated his old heroics to finish a match that was not in their hands at any moment. He came in the middle after Pune lost their captain Steven Smith and with his team needing 90 off 55 balls. He was a bit tentative in the start of the innings but was always positive. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end but he kept his calm and stitched a 58-run stand with Manoj Tiwary to take the hosts home. A last ball four really was the icing on the cake for this champion player who was facing a lot of criticism lately.
4
Siddarth Kaul to MS Dhoni
FOUR! Dhoni finishes it off in style! Phew what a match! Dhoni the finisher has returned and in what manner! Kaul bowls a full ball, outside off, Dhoni calmly drives it through covers for a boundary. The Pune dugout is ecstatic and why not, these last over wins lift the team altogether. PUNE WIN BY SIX WICKETS.
2 needed off 1! MS Dhoni on strike. Plenty of talks going on. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having a chat with the bowler. Can we have a Super Over?
2
Siddarth Kaul to MS Dhoni
Fuller length on the sticks, Dhoni clips it hard through mid-wicket. Warner runs across, collects the ball and hurls a throw at the non-striker's end. The ball goes over the bowler but Bhuvneshwar Kumar does good back up and keeps it to only two.
1
Siddarth Kaul to Manoj Tiwary
Once again a full toss around off, Tiwary flicks it through square leg for another single.