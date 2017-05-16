IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Pune

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RPS: Both teams would like to cement their spot in the final.

IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RPS: Both teams would like to cement their spot in the final. © BCCI

If there is one side Mumbai Indians (MI) would love to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it would be Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Twice have their neighbours from Pune got the better of their big city cousins. Those two wins ended up being crucial in RPS finally making it to the play-offs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma would have a dual target in the Qualifier 1 at his home turf of the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday - to beat RPS and make it to the final. RPS had begun the IPL 2017 with a fine seven-wicket win over MI and looked like being the team in form, along with SRH. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant

20:02 IST: A thickish inside edge and Rahane gets off the mark with a couple. Pune are away.

20:00 IST: Rahane to take first strike. McClenaghan will start things off for Mumbai.

19:58 IST: So both the Pune openers are out there in the middle. Rahul Tripathi will open the batting with Ajinkya Rahane.

19:50 IST; The wicket seems to be similar to the one that was used against Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai almost chased down a mammoth 230 in that match. We might just have another run feast here in Mumbai.

19:45 IST: Whether to go with Karn Sharma ahead of Harbhajan Singh is the right move or not, only time will tell. But Pune not having any left-handers must have gone against Bhajji.

19:40 IST: Mumbai Indians have gone with Ambati Rayudu. Nitish Rana misses out. Another big exclusion is Harbhajan Singh who is sitting on the bench for today's match.

19:37 IST; For Pune Lockie Ferguson replaces Ben Stokes.

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith (C), M Dhoni (W), M Tiwary, D Christian, W Sundar, S Thakur, L Ferguson, J Unadkat, A Zampa #MIvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 16, 2017

19:35 IST: Mumbai Indians have made four changes. McClenaghan, Malinga, Bumrah and Parthiv comes in for today's match.

MI XI: P Patel (W), L Simmons, A Rayudu, R Sharma (C), K Pollard, K Pandya, K Sharma, H Pandya, J Bumrah, L Malinga, M McClenaghan #MIvRPS — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 16, 2017

19:30 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians win toss and elect to field vs Rising Pune Supergiant #MIvRPS https://t.co/WwU4IeRF1S pic.twitter.com/7R3hzv71Na — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 16, 2017

19:25 IST: Mumbai made quite a few changes in their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders and still won the match.

19:22 IST: Pune will however miss the services of Ben Stokes who was a vital cog in their success this season.

19:20 IST: Mumbai Indians have had a brilliant tournament so far, having finished the group stages as table toppers. Rising Pune Supergiant picked up pace as the tournament reached the business end.

19:15: Hello and welcome to the match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant. An important match for both the teams. The team winning the match will directly qualify to the final while the loser will get one more shot by playing the winner of the eliminator scheduled tomorrow between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, both sides then looked a little wobbly as they went up and down erratically, with RPS looking more so. Steve Smith would be extremely relieved to have had an easy last league match against Kings XI Punjab, which ended up being a knockout match. But now that his side is in the Qualifier 1, he faces a stern test, that too without key players like Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir, who have left to join the England and South Africa teams. Mumbai, on the other hand, have no real issues since they never really invested too much into fresh players for IPL 10. RPS will have their task cut out at the Wankhede. All the cards seem to be in MI's hands.