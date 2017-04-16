IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs GL: Marauding Mumbai Next Big Hurdle For Gujarat

Mumbai Indians (MI) are looking in extremely good shape in IPL 10, with their batting coming up with one match-winning performance after the other. While Royal Challengers Bangalore did not really put up a great total when they batted first against MI, the Mumbai batting was good enough to capture what was looking like a very dodgy total to chase at one time. While skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling and fell victim as the third victim of RCB's Samuel Badree's hat-trick, the likes of Kieron Pollard and Krunal and Hardik Pandya have looked very good. The bowling also came good against RCB. Gujarat Lions (GL) on the other hand were looking quite out of sorts in the first two matches before they managed to chase down a decent Rising Pune Supergiant total rather easily. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket action between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions straight from Mumbai.

15:31 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to field against Gujarat Lions at Wankhede, Mumbai.

15:30 IST: Its Toss time!!

15:27 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 16 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions.

Importantly for Gujarat, three of their imports - Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch - were effective, as well as captain Suresh Raina got runs. That win must have really boosted them, since they really needed to get a little positive about things.

The bowling however still needs some work. Andrew Tye made a sensational IPL debut, a hat-trick highlighting his five-wicket haul, but the rest of the bowlers have not really been that effective.