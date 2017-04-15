IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs KXIP: Stage Set For Feroz Shah Kotla's Season Debut

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Saturday's second match at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, which will host its first match of IPL 2017. DD have regained their composure after a dodgy start with a fine win over Rising Pune Supergiant and Zaheer Khan's men are now looking more confident. Glenn Maxwell and KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first loss of IPL 10. But given the format of the tournament, any team can win on any day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between DD vs KXIP straight from New Delhi, India.

Daredevils' huge win over Rising Pune Supergiant acted as a warning to the rival teams, including their immediate opponents, whose unbeaten run in IPL 10 came to a grinding halt.

Daredevils are entering the match after hammering RPS by 97 runs, thanks to young batsman Sanju Samson's maiden IPL ton and Chris Morris' incredible power- hitting down the order. The South African's nine-ball 38 is still being talked about.

Punjab, who beat RPS and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first two games, squandered an advantageous position to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.