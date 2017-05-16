IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Tried to Pick up 2 Runs, Ended up With Tournament's Best Six

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli would want to forget the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 in a hurry. Kohli, who missed out on the initial portion of the tournament with a shoulder injury, failed to replicate his from last season. The 28-year-old, who notched up 11 50+ scores in the ninth edition, could only manage four fifties in the ongoing one. The Indian captain bowed out of the tournament with a fine knock, which was him score three boundaries and as many sixes.

One of the right-hander's sixes left the fans in utter disbelief. Kohli, batting on 10, played a check drive off Corey Anderson's bowling. Interestingly, the ball didn't roll along the ground and instead flew off Kohli's bat for a 67-metre six. Kohli, smiling after having played that shot, revealed after the match that he was actually trying to push the ball for two runs.

"That six, honestly, I was looking to push this between the two fielders to try and pick up two but I think Corey (Anderson) bowled a cross-seam ball. I'm pretty happy with the way I hit the ball and more happy that I did it in a winning cause," Virat said during the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli just gently pushed the ball over cover as soft as he can still the ball travelled across the boundary for six.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 14, 2017

How on this earth did it went for 6 ?? ??@imVkohli

Virat Unbelievable Kohli#IPL #DDvRCB pic.twitter.com/P3GsUnakqa — vadiraj kulai (@kulai_vadiraj) May 15, 2017

The victory over Delhi in the last league match notwithstanding, disappointment was written large on Kohli's face as Bangalore termed the 10th season of IPL as "forgettable" and a season to "reflect on" for his side.

Talking about next edition of the IPL, Kohli said: "We do have guys in the 3-5 player bracket who we want to retain if that's possible. They've shown the right attitude and they deserve it. It's just nice to end on a winning note."