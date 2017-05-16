IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Tried to Pick up 2 Runs, Ended up With Tournament's Best Six

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli would want to forget the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 in a hurry. Kohli, who missed out on the initial portion of the tournament with a shoulder injury, failed to replicate his from last season. The 28-year-old, who notched up 11 50+ scores in the ninth edition, could only manage four fifties in the ongoing one. The Indian captain bowed out of the tournament with a fine knock, which was him score three boundaries and as many sixes.
One of the right-hander's sixes left the fans in utter disbelief. Kohli, batting on 10, played a check drive off Corey Anderson's bowling. Interestingly, the ball didn't roll along the ground and instead flew off Kohli's bat for a 67-metre six. Kohli, smiling after having played that shot, revealed after the match that he was actually trying to push the ball for two runs.
"That six, honestly, I was looking to push this between the two fielders to try and pick up two but I think Corey (Anderson) bowled a cross-seam ball. I'm pretty happy with the way I hit the ball and more happy that I did it in a winning cause," Virat said during the post-match presentation.
Virat Kohli just gently pushed the ball over cover as soft as he can still the ball travelled across the boundary for six..— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 14, 2017
How on this earth did it went for 6 ?? ??@imVkohli— vadiraj kulai (@kulai_vadiraj) May 15, 2017
Virat Unbelievable Kohli#IPL #DDvRCB pic.twitter.com/P3GsUnakqa
The victory over Delhi in the last league match notwithstanding, disappointment was written large on Kohli's face as Bangalore termed the 10th season of IPL as "forgettable" and a season to "reflect on" for his side.
Talking about next edition of the IPL, Kohli said: "We do have guys in the 3-5 player bracket who we want to retain if that's possible. They've shown the right attitude and they deserve it. It's just nice to end on a winning note."