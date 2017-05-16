 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Tried to Pick up 2 Runs, Ended up With Tournament's Best Six

Updated: 16 May 2017 12:22 IST

What was supposed to be a push for a brace ended up being a maximum.

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Tried to Pick up 2 Runs, Ended up With Tournament's Best Six
Virat Kohli scored a fifty in RCB's last match of the tournament. © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli would want to forget the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 in a hurry. Kohli, who missed out on the initial portion of the tournament with a shoulder injury, failed to replicate his from last season. The 28-year-old, who notched up 11 50+ scores in the ninth edition, could only manage four fifties in the ongoing one. The Indian captain bowed out of the tournament with a fine knock, which was him score three boundaries and as many sixes.

One of the right-hander's sixes left the fans in utter disbelief. Kohli, batting on 10, played a check drive off Corey Anderson's bowling. Interestingly, the ball didn't roll along the ground and instead flew off Kohli's bat for a 67-metre six. Kohli, smiling after having played that shot, revealed after the match that he was actually trying to push the ball for two runs.

"That six, honestly, I was looking to push this between the two fielders to try and pick up two but I think Corey (Anderson) bowled a cross-seam ball. I'm pretty happy with the way I hit the ball and more happy that I did it in a winning cause," Virat said during the post-match presentation.

The victory over Delhi in the last league match notwithstanding, disappointment was written large on Kohli's face as Bangalore termed the 10th season of IPL as "forgettable" and a season to "reflect on" for his side.

Talking about next edition of the IPL, Kohli said: "We do have guys in the 3-5 player bracket who we want to retain if that's possible. They've shown the right attitude and they deserve it. It's just nice to end on a winning note."

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored a fifty in RCB's final IPL match
  • RCB's famed batting line-up failed to deliver in the IPL this year
  • Kohli was annoyed with his side's batting show
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Says Avesh Khan Did What World-Class Bowlers Couldn't
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Says Avesh Khan Did What World-Class Bowlers Couldn't
IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore End Campaign on Winning Note, Beat Daredevils By 10 Runs
IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore End Campaign on Winning Note, Beat Daredevils By 10 Runs
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.