IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Says Avesh Khan Did What World-Class Bowlers Couldn't

The victory over Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 notwithstanding, disappointment was written large on Virat Kohli's face as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain on Sunday termed the 10th season of IPL as "forgettable" and a season to "reflect on" for his side. Kohli, however, highlighted the brilliant performance of young Indian pacer Avesh Khan (1/23) after Bangalore edged DD out by 10 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Kohli was full of praise for his pace duo of Avesh and Harshal Patel (3/43).

"Both Harshal and Avesh played with a lot of heart. The way Avesh rushed it onto the batsmen on this pitch, something world-class bowlers couldn't do, was impressive.

"We know Harshal's skill set and he took three big wickets, it's unfortunate he couldn't play more," he said.

RCB had a horrendous IPL 10, finishing at the bottom of the eight-team team competition with just seven points from 14 games.

"It's been a season to forget, a season to reflect on. We've got a great chance to look at all the things we've done wrong and refresh as a franchise," a disappointed Kohli said after signing off with a win.

Talking about next edition of the IPL, Kohli said: "We do have guys in the 3-5 player bracket who we want to retain if that's possible. They've shown the right attitude and they deserve it. It's just nice to end on a winning note."

(With inputs from PTI)