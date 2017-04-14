 
IPL 2017: Twitter Exchange Between Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen Keeps Fans Amused

Updated: 14 April 2017 10:20 IST

Kevin Pietersen got a taste of his own medicine when India left-hander Yuvraj Singh trolled him on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen got into a funny twitter exchange © AFP

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is known for his funny takes on things other than cricket and this time he got a taste of his own medicine when India left-hander Yuvraj Singh trolled him on Twitter. Yuvraj, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, took to Twitter to share his observations on Pietersen's yellow socks. "Looking sharp in those yellow socks mate ?? @KP24 @IPL hope your well yours truly the piechucker," he tweeted. Pietersen is not the one who takes things lying down and he was quick to reply by saying, "Love You! Not your bowling!" Yuvraj could only laugh at what Pietersen had to say.

It is to be noted that Yuvraj and Pietersen have been at each other since their playing days. Pietersen always had a thing for left-arm spinners, who got the better of him on most occasions. Yuvraj is no different as the Indian has dismissed the Englishman several times in the past that made Pietersen name the 35-year-old as the pie-chucker.

The two have also past faced off as rivals in the past as part of various IPL franchises.

Fans of both players also got into the act with their own contributions. Pietersen is one of few players who has regular interactions with his fans, about all kinds of subjects, not just cricket.

Earlier, Pietersen got into a friendly banter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni over the microphone, who reminded him that he was his only Test wicket.

  • Yuvraj Singh plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Kevin Pietersen is a former England batsman
  • Yuvraj took to twitter to troll Pietersen
