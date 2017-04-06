IPL 2017, SRH vs RCB: Yuvraj Singh's Brutal Knock Leaves Fans In Awe

It all started in the eleventh over of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) innings when Indian cricket's comeback king Yuvraj Singh came on to the crease against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the event opener on Wednesday. A vintage Yuvraj hammered the RCB bowlers into submission as SRH posted a commendable 207 for 4. On a batting beauty, Yuvraj sent the RCB bowlers to cleaners after Srinath Aravind dropped a dolly at deep square-leg boundary. Yuvraj was on 26 then and the let-off allowed him to score his fastest IPL half-century off 23 balls. His previous fastest was off 24 balls. Yuvraj's innings had seven fours and three sixes. As Yuvraj went on a rampage, his fans went berserk and showered accolades on social media. The former cricketers and experts too applauded his brutal knock.

Yuvraj 'dhamakedaar' Singh was the difference between 180 and 207. Yuvi & Cutting covered Hooda's 12 ball 16. #SRHvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 5, 2017

Make no mistake, this is vintage @YUVSTRONG12. He's sent a message to the other teams. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2017

B'lore started running out of steam after Jadhav's run out. Batting sorely needs Kohli & ABD! But how good have Hyd'bad been? Champion stuff — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 5, 2017

It was just a trailer!!! #yuvrajsingh



He's gonna hit his first ipl century soon... — Shruti ? (@shruti0666) April 5, 2017

I think we should launch a trailer before every game you play #GoodLuckCharm #BwC https://t.co/XtKKvlvghY — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 5, 2017

RCB's problem was that the batsmen who got it did not stick around long enough to create those partnerships that were absolutely essential to haul in the challenging total. Chris Gayle can be destructive on his day but he departed after scoring a typical 32. Same was the story for the rest, with Mandeep (24), Head (30) and Kedar Jadhav (31) all getting starts and not continuing.

RCB next take on Delhi Daredevils on April 9 while SRH will play Gujarat Lions on the same day.

(With inputs from PTI)