IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Steve Smith Blasts Pune To Victory Past a Fighting Mumbai

Updated: 06 April 2017 23:56 IST

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 84 vs Mumbai Indians. © BCCI

A superb captain's knock of 84 not out off just 54 balls by Steve Smith, a fine 60 by Ajinkya Rahane and typical calmness under pressure by Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the highlights of the Rising Pune Supergiant inning as they fought off some late rearguard action from the Mumbai Indians bowlers to register full points in their first match of the IPL 10 season. Mumbai managed to frag it into the last over and at one time it looked like they you pull of an incredible win but Smith and Dhoni ensured that they would not be denied the victory.

Chasing Mumbai Indians' 184/8, RPS ended at 187/3 with just one ball to spare. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 12.

RPS captain Steve Smith, leading his men for the first time, called correctly at the toss and elected to send the rivals in to bat.

Thereafter he blasted away with the bat as well to make sure that the hosts did not fall apart in spite of seemingly losing the plot towards the end of the innings.

Earlier, Mumbai Indian looked like they'd be derailed by South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who removed the top three batsmen after Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel had got their side off to a flying start.

Tahir, who was a late replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin, who will miss out on the entire tournament, removed Patel in his very first over and then took care of Buttler and then also skipper Sharma in quick succession as the hosts threatened to run away with the match.

But good contributions from Nitin Rana and Kieron Pollard and a rollicking 35 not out by Hardik Pandya, who cracked four sixes, made sure that the Mumbai bowler had something to bowl at.

Tahir was the pick of the RPS bowlers, with 3 for 28 while the old war horse Rajat Bhatia picked up two wickets.

Highlights
  • Steve Smith remained not out on 84
  • Ajinkya Rahane scored 60 vs Mumbai Indians
  • RPS beat MI by 7 wickets in Match 2 of the IPL
