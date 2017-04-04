IPL 2017: RCB May Lose Sarfaraz Khan After He Sustains Injury

With the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League about to get underway on Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered another blow as young batting sensation Sarfaraz Khan, who was carded to be Virat Kohli's replacement in the playing XI, was injured during a practice session and may miss out on IPL 2017 altogether. RCB's casualty list seems to be growing longer, with Lokesh Rahul already out of the tournament and Kohli also on the suspects' list. Even his replacement as captain, AB de Villiers, was ruled out for the start of the event with a back problem, which left the captaincy in the hands of Shane Watson.

"Owing to a leg injury during the final Bangalore based practice match session, Sarfaraz Khan will most likely be unavailable to play as a part of the RCB squad this IPL and we are evaluating the same with the BCCI," RCB head coach Daniel Vettori was quoted as saying by India Today.

"His absence will be definitely felt on-field and we wish him a speedy recovery," Vettori said.

De Villiers will miss the first match with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday and is expected to see action against Delhi Daredevils in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kohli's injury is to be assessed towards the middle of April, so he too is out of action for the initial stages.