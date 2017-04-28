 
IPL 2017, Preview RPS Vs RCB: Pune Seek To Add To Bangalore's Miseries

Updated: 28 April 2017 17:14 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant will be hopeful that they can captialise on Royal Challengers Bangalore's miserable run.

Rising Pune Supergiant take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) would be hoping to add to the miseries of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and promote their own cause. The Pune outfit, which emerged from a week-long break with a win over Mumbai Indians, will be hopeful that they can add more points against RCB, who have dug themselves into a very deep hole indeed. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope that they can at least try to win, while Steve Smith and party will be seeking consistency.

Current India captain Virat Kohli's team has lost six out of their nine games and are second-last on the table with five points in their kitty.

RPS are slightly better off with eight points from eight games with four wins in their kitty. But even RPS has been inconsistent at one level. They have been good on certain days and very ordinary on other days.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Vishnu Vinod, Sreenath Arvind, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Royal Challengers Bangalore Steven Peter Devereux Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli Christopher Henry Gayle Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Steve Smith will lead Rising Pune Supergiant
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Bangalore would look to get back to winning ways
