IPL 2017, Preview, Qualifier 1, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Seek Revenge And Final Spot Against Pune

If there is one side Mumbai Indians (MI) would love to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it would be Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Twice have their neighbours from Pune got the better of their big city cousins. Those two wins ended up being crucial in RPS finally making it to the play-offs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma would have a dual target in the Qualifier 1 at his home turf of the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday - to beat RPS and make it to the final.

RPS had begun the IPL 2017 with a fine seven-wicket win over MI and looked like being the team in form, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, both sides then looked a little wobbly as they went up and down erratically, with RPS looking more so.

Steve Smith would be extremely relieved to have had an easy last league match against Kings XI Punjab, which ended up being a knockout match.

But now that his side is in the Qualifier 1, he faces a stern test, that too without key players like Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir, who have left to join the England and South Africa teams.

Mumbai on the other hand have no real issues since they never really invested too much into fresh players for IPL 10.

RPS will have their task cut out at the Wankhede. All the cards seem to be in MI's hands.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steven Smith (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary, Dan Christian, Adam Zampa, Shardul Thakur, Ankush Bains, Lockie Ferguson, Jaydev Unadkat, Usman Khawaja, Milind Tandon, Saurabh Kumar, Iswar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Rajat Bhatia, Baba Aparajith, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Ashok Dinda.