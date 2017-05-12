 
IPL 2017: Martin Guptill's 'One-Handed Stunner' Leaves Fans Mesmerised

Updated: 12 May 2017 09:17 IST

Martin Guptill was in the thick of things in Kings XI Punjab's win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night.

KXIP's Martin Guptill took a stunning one-handed catch to get rid of MI opener Lendl Simmons. © BCCI

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill has been a late bloomer in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) line-up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, but he was more than handy in their hard-fought win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night at the Wankhdede Stadium in Mumbai. Apart from being involved in a 68-run opening partnership with Wriddhiman Saha off just 5.3 overs, the Kiwi was in fine fettle, claiming three catches including a one-handed stunner that sent Lendl Simmons back to the pavillion to give his side a vital breakthrough.

Guptill, who scored 36, was fielding at long-on when Simmons clobbered a full toss from Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell in that direction. The Kiwi timed his jump to perfection to pull off a one-handed wonder.

Simmons could barely believe what he saw, and the fans too were left stunned at what they had just witnessed.

KXIP's win gave them two vital points and kept them in the running for a play-off spot, though they have to win their last match as well against Rising Pune Supergiant to make the cut.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Martin James Guptill Lendl Mark Platter Simmons Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill took a brilliant catch for Punjab on Thursday
  • Guptill's one-handed catch helped Punjab dismiss Lendl Simmons
  • Punjab beat Mumbai by 7 runs to keep their play-off hopes alive
