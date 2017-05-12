IPL 2017: Martin Guptill's 'One-Handed Stunner' Leaves Fans Mesmerised

KXIP's Martin Guptill took a stunning one-handed catch to get rid of MI opener Lendl Simmons.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill has been a late bloomer in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) line-up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, but he was more than handy in their hard-fought win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday night at the Wankhdede Stadium in Mumbai. Apart from being involved in a 68-run opening partnership with Wriddhiman Saha off just 5.3 overs, the Kiwi was in fine fettle, claiming three catches including a one-handed stunner that sent Lendl Simmons back to the pavillion to give his side a vital breakthrough.

Guptill, who scored 36, was fielding at long-on when Simmons clobbered a full toss from Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell in that direction. The Kiwi timed his jump to perfection to pull off a one-handed wonder.

Simmons could barely believe what he saw, and the fans too were left stunned at what they had just witnessed.

Oh Martin Guptill, that is filthy. pic.twitter.com/QhMqHkR9bc — ByTheMinute ? (@ByTheMins) May 11, 2017

Woah....!

Martin Guptill superman catch?? Catch of the season.??#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/XQ3bByi51v — Sourav Rawat (@SouravRawat_17) May 11, 2017

What a beautiful catch... Amazingly done by #Guptill — Abhinav Joshi (@ABHlNAV) May 11, 2017

Guptill just caught the full moon. #ipl — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 11, 2017

KXIP's win gave them two vital points and kept them in the running for a play-off spot, though they have to win their last match as well against Rising Pune Supergiant to make the cut.