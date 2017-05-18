 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds

Updated: 18 May 2017 13:13 IST

The cricketer in Gautam Gambhir appreciated how tough the loss would have been for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds
Gautam Gambhir applauded Hyderabad's efforts in the IPL season 10 © BCCI

Gautam Gambhir was at the helm of things as he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Eliminator, sending the defending champions out of the competition. The conditions were not easy and KKR had to thank a fine bowling performance, which ultimately gave them a decent target to chase when it was their chance to bat. However Gambhir, while satisfied with the win, realized that the loss would have been a cruel blow on SRH.

No cricketer wants to go out unceremoniously from any tournament, especially in the manner in which SRH were dismissed for a poor total and had little to offer when the rain stopped early on Thursday morning.

"Satisfying win but my heart goes out 2 @SunRisers,tough 2 fathom such a loss. U r a champion side @VVSLaxman281 @YUVSTRONG12 @davidwarner31," the KKR skipper tweeted.

His tweet got a response from one of India's greatest batsmen and current SRH mentor, VVS Laxman.

Laxman is renowned for his politeness and considered to be one of the gentlemen of Indian and world cricket.

Gambhir is not always the easiest person to get along with, but the veteran from Delhi wears his heart on his sleeve and is never loathe to express his opinion, be it on cricket or other issues.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Gautam Gambhir VVS Laxman M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir applauded Hyderabad's efforts
  • VVS Laxman responded to Gambhir's tweet
  • KKR beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets in Eliminator
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Thanks 'Cartridge Refill' For Kolkata Knight Riders Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Thanks 'Cartridge Refill' For Kolkata Knight Riders Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2017: Clinical Kolkata Beat Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
IPL 2017: Clinical Kolkata Beat Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.