IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds

Gautam Gambhir was at the helm of things as he led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Eliminator, sending the defending champions out of the competition. The conditions were not easy and KKR had to thank a fine bowling performance, which ultimately gave them a decent target to chase when it was their chance to bat. However Gambhir, while satisfied with the win, realized that the loss would have been a cruel blow on SRH.

No cricketer wants to go out unceremoniously from any tournament, especially in the manner in which SRH were dismissed for a poor total and had little to offer when the rain stopped early on Thursday morning.

"Satisfying win but my heart goes out 2 @SunRisers,tough 2 fathom such a loss. U r a champion side @VVSLaxman281 @YUVSTRONG12 @davidwarner31," the KKR skipper tweeted.

Satisfying win but my heart goes out 2 @SunRisers,tough 2 fathom such a loss. U r a champion side @VVSLaxman281 @YUVSTRONG12 @davidwarner31 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 18, 2017

His tweet got a response from one of India's greatest batsmen and current SRH mentor, VVS Laxman.

Thank you @GautamGambhir Good luck for your future matches gauti https://t.co/cKtnjqqeWf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 18, 2017

Laxman is renowned for his politeness and considered to be one of the gentlemen of Indian and world cricket.

Gambhir is not always the easiest person to get along with, but the veteran from Delhi wears his heart on his sleeve and is never loathe to express his opinion, be it on cricket or other issues.