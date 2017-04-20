IPL 2017, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Gujarat Lions will be looking to register their second win in IPL 2017 at Eden Gardens.

Gujarat Lions (GL) are at the bottom of the IPL 2017 Points Table, with just one win from five matches. On the other side, hosts Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high, leading the table with four victories from five matches. It looks like a no-contest, but one can never always tell in a Twenty20 match.

When will KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The KKR vs GL match will be played on April 21.

Where will KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs GL match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com