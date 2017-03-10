 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab, Replaces Murali Vijay

Updated: 10 March 2017 14:46 IST

IPL 10: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell takes over the role from Indian Test opener Murali Vijay, who was appointed captain midway through the last season.

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab, Replaces Murali Vijay
Glenn Maxwell was appointed as Kings XI Punjab skipper © AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been named as the skipper of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 starting April 5, the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle. The mercurial Aussie player has replaced Indian batsman Murali Vijay, who was appointed captain midway through the last season. Vijay had taken over the captain's role last season after David Miller was sacked as skipper for the team's dismal performance. However, that did not change the team's fortune as it finished last for the second successive season.

The management has preferred Maxwell over the likes of Eoin Morgan, who captained England to the 2016 World T20 final, and Darren Sammy, who led the West Indies to two World T20 titles.

Maxwell, who is currently in India with the Australian Test squad, had relatively quiet last two editions of the IPL, scoring 324 runs in 22 games.

Maxwell, who has never captained in the 338 matches he has played across all formats, was instrumental in taking the team to its maiden IPL final in 2014.

He had played two matches for Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and then three matches for Mumbai Indians in 2013. He then joined Kings XI in the next season and had a breakthrough season with 552 runs at an average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 187.75.

Kings XI will also have a new second home this season where they will play three matches at the Holkar Stadium in Indore while the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali will stage the remaining home games.

Kings XI will start their campaign against Rising Pune Supergiants on April 8 in Indore.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Rising Pune Supergiants Glenn James Maxwell Murali Vijay Krishna David Andrew Miller Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Management has preferred Maxwell over Morgan and Sammy
  • IPL 10 will be played from April 5
  • Punjab will start their campaign from April 8
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is A Slice Of Bad Luck Away From Dip In Form, Says Glenn Maxwell
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is A Slice Of Bad Luck Away From Dip In Form, Says Glenn Maxwell
Matthew Wade's Thrilling Ton Helps Australia Beat Pakistan in 1st ODI
Matthew Wade's Thrilling Ton Helps Australia Beat Pakistan in 1st ODI
Virat Kohli Remains On Top, Glenn Maxwell Vaults Into Third Spot In T20I Rankings
Virat Kohli Remains On Top, Glenn Maxwell Vaults Into Third Spot In T20I Rankings
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.