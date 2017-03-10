IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab, Replaces Murali Vijay

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been named as the skipper of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 starting April 5, the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle. The mercurial Aussie player has replaced Indian batsman Murali Vijay, who was appointed captain midway through the last season. Vijay had taken over the captain's role last season after David Miller was sacked as skipper for the team's dismal performance. However, that did not change the team's fortune as it finished last for the second successive season.

The management has preferred Maxwell over the likes of Eoin Morgan, who captained England to the 2016 World T20 final, and Darren Sammy, who led the West Indies to two World T20 titles.

With fireworks in his batting, bowling & fielding it's time to unleash the Captain in him.



Maxwell, who is currently in India with the Australian Test squad, had relatively quiet last two editions of the IPL, scoring 324 runs in 22 games.

Maxwell, who has never captained in the 338 matches he has played across all formats, was instrumental in taking the team to its maiden IPL final in 2014.

He had played two matches for Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and then three matches for Mumbai Indians in 2013. He then joined Kings XI in the next season and had a breakthrough season with 552 runs at an average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 187.75.

Kings XI will also have a new second home this season where they will play three matches at the Holkar Stadium in Indore while the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali will stage the remaining home games.

Kings XI will start their campaign against Rising Pune Supergiants on April 8 in Indore.

(With inputs from PTI)

