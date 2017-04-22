IPL 2017, GL Vs KXIP And KKR Vs RCB: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will look to get the better of Virat Kohli's RCB on Sunday.

Gujarat Lions would be more relieved than pleased after beating Kolkata Knight Riders, since that victory took them off the bottom of the table. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are licking the wounds of a hammering at Mumbai Indians’ hands.



When will GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The GL vs KXIP match will be played on April 23.

Where will GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 GL vs KXIP match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

How do I watch the GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match live?

The GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.

Where can you follow the GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The GL vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar.



Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders need to recover from their loss to Gujarat Lions at home but they face a very formidable challenge in the shape of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengaluru outfit would be happy with the win over Gujarat Lions but still have a lot to do.

When will KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs RCB encounter will be played on April 23.

Where will KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs RCB match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs RCB IPL match live?

The KKR vs RCB match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar.