Former India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for India's third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday and has also been given a break for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Kohli, who has been going through a rough patch of form, had scored a key knock of 52 runs in the 2nd T20I against West Indies on Friday, helping India to an eight-run win over the visitors in Kolkata. According to cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, Kohli should have played one more match having just regained his form with the bat.

"I am surprised because there was a lot of discussion about his form and then the way he batted yesterday (in the 2nd T20I against West Indies on Friday), he played very fluently, the way he stepped out and played over the in-field, it felt very good watching him play those shots," Gavaskar said of Kohli on Sports Tak.

"He showed good form. And for batters in particularly, when you are in good form, it is important to keep playing. We have seen that during an innings if you are stuck at the non-striker's end and you don't get to face many balls, say you have scored 40 runs and then you are stuck at the non-striker's end for 2-3 overs, then you lose that fluency. Now that he regained his fluency yesterday at the Eden Gardens, and he has been given a rest after that, I am a bit surprised by that," added Gavaskar.

Rohit Sharma-led India lead the three-match T20I series 2-0 and will look to complete a clean sweep on Sunday.