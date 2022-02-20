With the series already in the bag, Team India could make numerous changes to their playing XI when they face West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Former skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will take no part in the final match, and will also miss the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from February 24. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, in-particular, could get a run in the team for the final T20I.

Ahead of the third and final T20I, here's how India could line up against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma: With Kohli set to sit out the next four T20I games, the onus will now be on skipper Rohit Sharma to lead the team to victory. After scoring a fine 19-ball 40 in the first T20I, Rohit could only manage 19 runs in the 2nd match. He will look to end the series on a high note.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the likeliest changes to India's playing XI. He usually bats at the top of the order for his IPL and domestic team, and could open the innings with captain Rohit.

Ishan Kishan: With Gaikwad possibly coming into the playing XI, Ishan Kishan could take up Virat Kohli's vacant no.3 spot. The southpaw is also expected to keep the wickets in the absence of Pant.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav could come in to bat at no. 4, just like he did on the previous night. A fine player of spin bowling, Suryakumar will aim to get some runs ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer was unlucky to miss out the first two games as India decided to play with an extra bowler. However, he could come straight into the team and occupy that vacant no. 5 spot.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer is a man on a mission, having scored important knocks in the first two T20Is. It is highly unlikely that the management will drop him from the team.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar had a torrid outing in the second T20I as he was taken for plenty and also failed to bag a wicket. With the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year, Chahar will look to put in some consistent performances and cement his place in the team.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is yet to play his best cricket in an Indian jersey. Just like Chahar, he will also look to impress the management.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not have the best of games the other night but took the all-important wicket of Nicholas Pooran and held his nerves in the key 19th over. The management is likely to back him for the third and final T20I.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi is enjoying his cricket at the moment. After picking two wickets on his debut in the first T20I, the young leggie added another wicket to his name in the second match. He will look to impress even more in the final game of the series.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is just one wicket away from overtaking Jasprit Bumrah as India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format. Chahal would look to break the record in the final T20I.