Deepak Hooda made a satisfactory start to his international career, helping India defeat West Indies on his debut. The 26-year-old used all his experience of batting long hours in domestic cricket to forge an unbeaten partnership with Suryakumar Yadav at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India had just lost the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant quickly and needed a partnership to halt West Indies' momentum. Hooda and Suryakumar did just that with their 62-run fifth-wicket stand. Hooda received plenty of praise on social media and in particular from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who watched his debut innings while stuck in traffic.

Irfan posted a photo of him watching Hooda's debut on a tablet and captioned it: "Couldn't have missed his debut inning for India for anything. #TRAFFIC #travel".

Hooda played an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 32 balls to help India chase down a target of 177 runs with ease. The hosts reached 178 for four in 28 overs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar registered 34 not out off 36 balls.

Also, captain Rohit Sharma bagged a half-century in his first match as full-time white-ball skipper.

Initially, a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal and three-for on comeback from Washington Sundar helped India bowl out West Indies for 176 in 43.5 overs.

Jason Holder top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 57 runs off 71 balls.

With India 1-0 up, both sides face each other on Wednesday in the second ODI, in Ahmedabad. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a T20I series.