IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Score:After clean sweeping the visitors in the ODI series earlier this month, India will look to whitewash the West Indies when the two teams face off in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens. India won the first T20I by a comfortable margin before the West Indies made them run for their money in the second match. Virat Kohli and Risahbh Pant's half-centruies had laid the foundation of India's narrow 8-run win on Friday. Both Virat and Pant will miss the final game, and will also sit out the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, having been released from the teams's bio-bubble. The hosts could make a string of changes, which could present opportunities to the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, in-particular. The West Indies, on the other hand, will look to end the series on high with a win, ahead of the three-match Test series against England on home soil. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I between India and West Indies, Straight From the Eden Gardens in Kolkata