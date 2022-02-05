Virat Kohli has not scored a century in over two years in any format of the game, but it's not like the former India captain has been woefully out of form. He has just been unable to kick on and reach the three figures mark. Virat Kohli's last century came in 2019, and despite not scoring a century in 2020 and 2021, he averaged over 35 (in all formats combined). The year 2022 has started well for the ex-India skipper. In 4 matches (all formats), he has scored 224 runs at an average of 44.80 and with the responsibility of captaining the team off his shoulders now, surely, it's a matter of time that Kohli reaches the magical three-figure mark.

Kohli will have extra motivation to score a century in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, starting on Sunday. Kohli has already scored nine ODI hundreds against the Caribbean outfit, which is the joint most by a batter in ODIs against one opposition.

Kohli currently shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar who scored 9 ODI centuries against Australia, but could take the outright lead if he manages to reach the three-figure mark against the visiting Windies team.

All the three matches of the ODI series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first game is slated to take place on Sunday followed by the second on February 9 and the third and final ODI on February 11.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series that will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.