Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are just 94 runs short of a milestone as a pair ahead of India's ODI series against West Indies starting Sunday. The duo is eighth in the list of pairs with the highest partnership runs in ODIs with their 4906 runs and needs just 94 runs more to become the eighth pair to complete 5000 partnership runs in the 50-over format. This elite list is led by Team India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who put together 8227 runs in 176 innings at an average of 47.55 runs.

The pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan is the second set of Indians in the 5000-run list, having scored 5023 runs together in 112 innings at an average of 45.25.

Virat and Rohit, however, will become the fastest to reach the milestone, having scored their 4906 runs in just 81 innings so far, at an incredible average of 64.55 runs.

All other pairs in the 5000-run partnership list have taken more than 100 innings to reach the milestone.

Rohit, who recently took over from Kohli as India's full-time white-ball captain, is the only batter apart from Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara to be in the 5000-run partnership list.

Sangakkara had put up 5992 runs alongside Mahela Jayawardene and 5475 runs with Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Promoted

India take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Indian team will look to bounce back from the 0-3 loss to South Africa in a three-match ODI series away from home. Rohit had missed that series as he was recovering from an injury.