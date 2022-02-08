Rohit Sharma made a fine comeback after missing out on the South Africa tour due to an injury. The 34-year-old took charge of the Indian team for the first time as the country's full-time white-ball captain in the opening ODI against the West Indies. Not only did he impress with his tactical decisions, but also shone with the bat as the hosts chased down the 177-run target with relative ease. The Indian skipper led from the front, blasting 60 runs off just 51 balls.

Rohit hit 10 fours and a six in the match to move closer to becoming the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in one-day internationals.

Rohit currently needs five more maximums to reach the landmark that no other Indian has achieved. And going by his performance and that of the opposition bowlers in the first game of the three-match series, not many would bet against him reaching the milestone in the second ODI on Wednesday.

India proved far too good for the visiting West Indies team in the opening ODI in Ahmedabad.

Rohit had won the toss and elected to bowl. He was rewarded soon enough as Mohammed Siraj removed Shai Hope after being hit for consecutive boundaries. Indian spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal then took centrestage, and caused the West Indian batters all sorts of problems.

Chahal, in particular, had a field day, accounting for four wickets while Sundar took three.

Prasidh Krishna joined in the party and chipped in with two wickets as West Indies were bundled out for 176 in 43.5 overs.

Led by a marauding Rohit, Indian batters made mince meat of the target. Despite Virat Kohli (8) and Rishabh Pant (11) not making significant contributions with the bat, India coasted in the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 not out) ensured that there were no more hiccups in the chase as India overhauled the target in just 28 overs and with six wickets left.