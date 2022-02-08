Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing in Rohit Sharma's first match as full-time Team India white-ball captain. The former India captain was dismissed for eight runs off four deliveries at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The former skipper smacked two balls for boundaries but mistimed the fourth delivery and was sent back to the pavilion by Alzarri Joseph. Attempting to hook ball to the fine-leg boundary, he ended up top edging it to the fielder in the deep. Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar analysed Kohli's dismissal and stated he was on the receiving end of similar deliveries in South Africa as well.

"I thought that even the South Africans seemed to be looking to do in one-day cricket, maybe not so much in Test cricket, to try and bounce Virat Kohli. Because he is one of those batsman who does not really duck. He loves to play the hook shot, which is one where you cannot really be in control", said the legendary batter.

"In this instance he does not get it right. He picked the ball which bounced a little bit more and then he anticipated so it wasn't quite of the middle of the bat. It went off the edge and the catch was taken. So, I feel he should be prepared to face a little bit more in the remaining matches", he further added.

India successfully chased down the target of 177 runs, reaching 178 for four in 28 overs.

Promoted

During the chase, opener Rohit smashed 60 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda built an unbeaten partnership to take India over the line.

Meanwhile, a four-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal helped India bowl out the visitors for 176 in 43.5 overs.