The Indian team management decided to try out a new option at the opening slot as Rishabh Pant was sent out to bat along with captain Rohit Sharma in the 2nd ODI against West Indies. Rishabh's slam bang batting style would have been a reason for the management to try this combination but Rohit's early dismissal meant Rishabh had to play the waiting game. The southpaw struggled to get going initially as the West Indies pacers bowled a tight line outside the off stump.

He did manage to get a few boundaries away but the constant pressure finally got to him as he tried to play a strange shot towards the leg side, off a short pitched delivery from paceman Odean Smith. Rishabh tried to pull the ball from way outside the off stump towards the leg side and in the process handed a simple catch to Jason Holder. He departed for 18 runs off 34 deliveries which meant the experiment had fallen flat.

Former India cricketers on commentary at the time spoke about Pant's poor shot selection which led to his dismissal.

"Why I say poor shot selection is because it was against the angle, way outside the off stump, almost 8th or 9th stump. Rather play over point than trying to pull it. He paid the price for it, Rishabh Pant," former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta said on commentary.

"Couple of mistakes from Rishabh Pant. One he was going against the angle and because he is slippery, Odean Smith, I wonder why he (Pant) was looking to roll his wrists over the ball. If he was going for the pull shot, he should have gone either towards mid-wicket or over the top," former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan opined on commentary.

This is not the first time Pant's shot selection has been criticised. He has showed some great batting skill across formats but his poor mode of dismissals while trying to play attacking shots in Test cricket as well as white-ball cricket has led to criticism in the past as well.

Pant's wicket was soon followed by the dismissal of Virat Kohli, which left India in a tough position in the match.