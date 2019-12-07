 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I

Updated: 07 December 2019 20:07 IST

Fans in Thiruvananthapuram hope to see Sanju Samson in action in the second T20I vs the West Indies on Sunday.

India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
Sanju Samson replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan in the squad for the T20I series vs West Indies. © Twitter

The million dollar question that's going around the state capital is will local lad Sanju Samson get a game when India take on West Indies at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I in the three-match series. "We are sure that even though KL Rahul had a good outing yesterday, our young man, Sanju will be in the playing XI tomorrow, as he can bat in any position. Our only concern is will we get a full 20 over game as rain is predicted tomorrow also," said a group of young cricket buffs spotted at the airport waiting for the two teams to arrive.

Pitch curator Biju, however is confident that with an excellent drainage system in place in the ground, all what he requires is just 30 minutes for play to resume even if it rains hard.

"There are 3500 pipes that are placed under the turf and the moment the water goes down, it's immediately taken out. Even if it rains tomorrow during the match, just 30 minutes is needed for the play to re-start the match," said Biju.

This is the third international match being held in this stadium with the first one against New Zealand in 2017 when the T20 was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest and the next one was last year with West Indies when the One-Day International was reduced to 20 overs, both because of heavy rains and the situation on Sunday could also be same.

After Tinu Yohanan and S Sreesanth, Samson is the third Keralite to don the national colours and is the first to be selected on his batting skills. His lone international outing was way back in a T20 match in Zimbabwe in 2015.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fans wish to see Sanju Samson in action on his homeground on Sunday
  • India will take on the West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
  • India lead the 3-match series 1-0 after the win in Hyderabad
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener's Spot As India Take On West Indies In First T20I
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies: "A Different Type Of Player": Sanju Samson Not Worried About Consistency
India vs West Indies: "A Different Type Of Player": Sanju Samson Not Worried About Consistency
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan For West Indies T20I Series
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan For West Indies T20I Series
"Need Strong People": Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors For Dropping Sanju Samson
"Need Strong People": Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors For Dropping Sanju Samson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.