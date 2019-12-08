IND vs WI T20I, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli starred for India as they chased down huge total on Friday. © AFP
India pulled off their highest successful run-chase in the first T20 International in Hyderabad and have their eyes set on securing the three-match series by winning the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. India opted to bowl in the opening match on Friday but their bowlers couldn't stop the West Indies from reaching a formidable total of 207/5. However, captain Virat Kohli led by example and scored an unbeaten knock of 94 runs to help India chase down a tough target with eight balls to spare. The visitors will take the field to keep their hopes of winning the series alive, while India will be looking to seal the three-match series with an emphatic win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, straight from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- 17:01 (IST)Dec 08, 2019
West Indies look to keep series alive!The West Indies batsmen surprised everyone with their attacking approach, while their bowlers lagged in keeping things tight in the second-half of the Indian inning, which costed them dearly. Kieron Pollard would want his players to change that aspect of their game, while keep scoring runs as freely as they did in the series opener.
