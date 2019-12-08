India pulled off their highest successful run-chase in the first T20 International in Hyderabad and have their eyes set on securing the three-match series by winning the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. India opted to bowl in the opening match on Friday but their bowlers couldn't stop the West Indies from reaching a formidable total of 207/5. However, captain Virat Kohli led by example and scored an unbeaten knock of 94 runs to help India chase down a tough target with eight balls to spare. The visitors will take the field to keep their hopes of winning the series alive, while India will be looking to seal the three-match series with an emphatic win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, straight from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram