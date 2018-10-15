 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 15 October 2018 15:33 IST

With 613 points under his belt, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav also rose four places to No. 25 in the Test bowling rankings.

Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings
Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut © AFP

After enjoying a memorable two-match Test series against the visiting West Indies, youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have now moved up the International Cricket Council's Test rankings, which were released on Monday.

With 465 points, 18-year-old Shaw jumped 13 places to No. 60, and Pant moved up 23 spots to No. 62 on the list.

While Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut in the first Test at Rajkot, Pant entertained audiences with attacking middle-order batting in both the Test matches. However, Shaw and Pant aren't the only Indians to have climbed up the ladder in the rankings. Pacer Umesh Yadav, whose 10-wicket haul in the Hyderabad Test helped India execute a Windies series whitewash, also moved up to his career-best slot of No. 25 with 613 points.

Keeping in mind the overall rankings of the Test teams, India retain the top slot with South Africa trailing Virat Kohli and team by one point.

Here's the list of team rankings:

1. India - 116 points
2. South Africa - 106 points
3. Australia - 106 points
4. England - 105 points
5. New Zealand - 102 points
6. Sri Lanka - 97 points
7. Pakistan - 88 points
8. West Indies - 76 points
9. Bangladesh - 67 points
10. Zimbabwe - 2 points
11. Afghanistan - 0 points
12. Ireland - 0 points

India clinched both the Test matches of the two-match Test series, held in Rajkot and Hyderabad, by convincing margins. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the man of the series for a century in his debut game in Rajkot and a 70 and 33* in the second outing. In the Hyderabad Test, Umesh Yadav was adjudged man of the match for picking a 10-for.

India next face West Indies in the ODI five-match ODI series, which starts October 21 and ends November 1.

Comments
Topics : Prithvi Shaw Rishabh Pant India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • With 465 points, 18-year-old Shaw jumped 13 places to No. 60
  • Team India retain top spot with 116 points
  • Yadav reached his career-best of No. 25 in the Test rankings
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw Has Glimpses Of Sachin Tendulkar, Brain Lara, Virender Sehwag In Him: Ravi Shastri
Prithvi Shaw Has Glimpses Of Sachin Tendulkar, Brain Lara, Virender Sehwag In Him: Ravi Shastri
Watch: Ian Gould Says "Sorry" To Jason Holder After Umpiring Error In 2nd Test
Watch: Ian Gould Says "Sorry" To Jason Holder After Umpiring Error In 2nd Test
Attack-Minded Prithvi Shaw Making It Easier For Other Indian Batsmen: Roston Chase
Attack-Minded Prithvi Shaw Making It Easier For Other Indian Batsmen: Roston Chase
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Roston Chase Leads Windies Fightback vs India
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Roston Chase Leads Windies Fightback vs India
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.