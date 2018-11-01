India vs West Indies, Highlights 5th ODI: India Beat Windies By 9 Wickets, Win ODI Series 3-1

India crushed the Windies by nine wickets in the fifth and final One Day International (ODI) to clinch the five-match series 3-1 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Chasing a paltry total of 105, India completed the run-chase without breaking a sweat. Rohit Sharma led the team from the front, scoring an unbeaten 63 off just 56 balls, wrapping up the match in 14.5 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli provided able support at the other end with his steady 33-run knock. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (6) was the only causality for the Indian team in the chase of a small target. Earlier, in the first innings, riding on a four-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, India bundled out the Windies for a paltry 104. The visitors suffered a terrible batting collapse as Jadeja ripped through the Windies batting line-up in the final match of the series. After winning the toss, Windies captain Jason Holder elected to bat but the decision went horribly wrong for the team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the first over of the match dismissing Kieran Powell for nought. Jasprit Bumrah, in the second over of the innings removed Shai Hope (0) putting the visitors under pressure. Jadeja, then came on and clinched wickets of Marlon Samuels (24) and Shimron Hetmyer (9) reducing the Windies to 53 for four. Skipper Jason Holder (25) tried to steady the Windies' ship but Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav picked wickets at regular intervals, not allowing the Windies to make a comeback in the match. Jadeja, then wrapped up the tail-enders bundling the Windies out in 31.5 overs. For India, Jadeja was the most impressive bowler ending with figures of 4-34. Jasprit Bumrah (2-11) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-29) picked up two wickets each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-11) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-18) bagged a wicket apiece. (SCORECARD)

Highlights of India vs West Indies 5th ODI, straight from Thiruvananthapuram

17:10 IST: Thank you for joining us on our live coverage of the fifth and final match of the ODI series between India and Windies.

India win the five-match ODI series 3-1

India seal the series in style!



Rohit Sharma's 56-ball 63* helps India finish it in a hurry as they gun down 105 inside 15 overs.#INDvWI SCORE https://t.co/JVGV9qROfj pic.twitter.com/80jM8l793Q — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2018

17:00 IST: And its all over for the Windies in the ODI series. India comfortably win the match by 9 wickets. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain unbeaten on 63 and 33 runs respectively.

16:58 IST: FOUR! Brilliantly placed from the Virat Kohli on that occasion. Short pitched delivery from Devendra Bishoo and Kohli plays the late cut to collect another boundary.

16:51 IST: 50 for Rohit Sharma! Another breezing knock from the Indian vice-captain. Gets to his fifty in 45 deliveries. Scores his 37th half-century in ODI cricket. IND 83-1 after 12 overs.

16:48 IST: SIX! Another terrific strike from Rohit Sharma. Length ball from Keemo Paul and Rohit wasted no time on that one. Hits it straight down the ground to collect his third maximum of the match.

16:42 IST: SIX! Colossal strike from Rohit Sharma. Back of a length delivery from Jason Jolder and Rohit deposits the ball into the long-on stands. Effortless from the Indian vice-captain. Rohit Sharma now has now smashed 200 sixes in ODIs for India. IND 62-1 after 10.2 overs.

16:37 IST: Four and 50 up for India! Virat Kohli yet again collects a boundary straight down the ground. On the previous occasion it was timing but this time it was brute force that takes the ball across the fence. IND 52-1 after 9.3 overs.

16:34 IST: FOUR! Effortless from Virat Kohli. Sheer timing on that one from the Indian skipper. Full length delivery from Kemar Roach and Kohli just pushes the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs. The ball comfortably beats the mid-on fielder. IND 47-1 after 8.5 overs.

16:30 IST: Unfortunate for Oshane Thomas! Dismisses Rohit Sharma off a no ball. Rohit started to walk after edging the ball to the wicket-keeper but was called back by Virat Kohli after umpire raised his hand for the no ball. Rohit Sharma survives. Free hit as well for India. IND 40-1 after 7.6 overs.

16:28 IST: SIX! First one for India in the run chase. Rohit Sharma makes it look so simple. Over-pitched delivery from Oshane Thomas and Rohit hits it straight down the ground to collect six runs. Effortless from the Hitman! IND 38-1 after 7.3 overs.

16:25 IST: Maiden! Terrific over from Kemar Roach comes to an end. Roach has kept things really tight from one end. Oshane Thomas will continue from the other end. IND 30-1 after 7 overs.

16:18 IST: FOUR! Beautifully timed shot from Rohit Sharma. Short pitched delivery from Oshane Thomas and Rohit goes for the pull shot. Connects the ball superbly to collect four runs. IND 29-1 after 5.1 overs.

16:12 IST: Eight-run over from Oshane Thomas comes to an end. Virat Kohli collects two boundaries from the over. IND 22-1 after 4 overs.

16:03 IST: OUT! Oshane Thomas strikes for the Windies. Good length delivery from Thomas and Shikhar Dhawan chops it back on to the stumps. Dhawan walks back after scoring six runs. India lose their first wicket. IND 6-1 after 1.5 overs.

16:00 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan goes over the top and finds the first boundary for the team. Short pitched delivery from Oshane Thomas and Dhawan goes over point and finds the fence. India are off the mark in the run chase. IND 4-0 after 1.1 overs.

15:55 IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to start the run chase for India. Kemar Roach will start the proceedings for the Windies.

Innings break - Windies 104 all-out in 31.5 overs.

Innings Break!



Windies dismissed for 104 runs in the 5th @Paytm ODI.#TeamIndia need 105 runs to win the match and clinch the series.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/4xjZF3HXTO — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

15:45 IST: Out and it's all over for the Windies in the fifth and final ODI. Ravindra Jadeja finishes with figures of 4-34.

15:43 IST: OUT! Another one from Ravindra Jadeja! This time it's Kemar Roach, who falls after scoring 5 runs. Third wicket for the left-arm spinner in the match. WI 103-9 after 31.3 overs.

15:40 IST: Four and 100 up for the Windies! Kemar Roach goes for the sweep against Kuldeep Yadav and connects the ball well. Hits it fine and the ball races away to the fence. WI 102-8 after 30.3 overs.

15:37 IST: Tight over from Ravindra Jadeja comes to an end. Just three runs from it. Kuldeep Yadav will continue from the other end. WI 97-8 after 30 overs.

15:30 IST: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav gets his first wicket of the match. It was the googly from the wrist spinner and Keemo Paul fails to read it. Goes for the big slog sweep on the leg side but hits it straight into the hands of Ambati Rayudu in the deep. WI 94-8 after 28.1 overs.

15:28 IST: Another tight over from Khaleel Ahmed comes to an end. Just one run from it. Kuldeep Yadav will continue from the other end.

15:16 IST: OUT! Wicket on the second ball for Khaleel Ahmed in his comeback over. This time it's Jason Holder, who walks back after scoring 25 runs. Full length delivery from the left-arm pacer and Holder hits it straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at mid-off. WI 87-7 after 25.2 overs.

15:15 IST: Bowling change for India! Khaleel Ahmed comes in to replace Ravindra Jadeja. WI 87-6 after 25 overs.

15:07 IST: Review from India! Original decision from the the umpire is not out. Kuldeep Yadav looks confident about that one. Turn and bounce from the china-man as he traps Keemo Paul in front of the stumps. NOT OUT! Replay clearly shows that the ball was just hitting the top of the leg stump. The original decision stays and Keemo Paul survives. WI 73-6 after 22.5 overs.

14:59 IST: OUT! Another one bites the dust or the Windies. Jasprit Bumrah removes Fabian Allen on the final ball of his over. Short pitched delivery from Bumrah and Allen goes for the pull shot. Fails to middle the ball and Kedar Jadhav takes a sharp catch at fine leg. WI 66-6 after 21 overs.

14:56 IST: 20 overs are up and Windies have 64 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Jason Holder (7) and Fabian Allen (3) are out in the middle battling for the Windies at the moment.

14:45 IST: OUT! The Indian team is on a roll here. Khaleel Ahmed gets his first wicket of the match. Short pitched delivery from the left-arm pacer and Rovman Powell goes after that one. Mistimes and hits the ball straight onto the hands of Shikhar Dhawan in the deep. WI 57-5 after 17 overs.

14:36 IST: Review from India! Original decision from the umpire is not not. Ravindra Jadeja looks absolutely sure about that one. Traps Shimron Hetmyer right in front of the stumps. And it's OUT! Replay clearly shows that the ball is hitting the middle of the middle stump. Jadeja gets his second wicket. In-form Hetmyer walks back after scoring 4 runs. WI 53-4 after 15.5 overs.

14:32 IST: 50 for Windies! Short pitched delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and Rovman Powell goes for the expansive pull shot. Mistimes but the ball lands but it lands safely in deep mid-wicket region. Powell picks up a couple of runs and 50 comes up for the Windies in 14.5 overs.

14:29 IST: FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja bowls wide outside off stump and Rovman Powell goes after it. Miss-field from Jasprit Bumrah at covers helps Powell earn his first boundary of the match. WI 47-3 after 13.5 overs.

14:20 IST: OUT! Ravindra Jadeja gets his first wicket of the match. Marlon Samuels walks back after scoring 24 runs. The ball spun and came late onto the bat after pitching. Surprised Samuels chips the ball straight into the hands of Virat Kohli at extra cover. WI 36-3 after 11.5 overs.

14:14 IST: 10 over are up! End of the first power-play and Windies have 30 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Marlon Samuels (22) and Rovman Powell (5) are the centre for the Windies at the moment. WI 24-2 after 8.2 overs.

14:08 IST: SIX! First of the match for the Windies. What a strike from Marlon Samuels. Smashes Khaleel Ahmed straight down the ground to collect six runs. Little bit of width from the left-arm pacer and Samuels wasted no time on that one. WI 24-2 after 8.2 overs.

14:07 IST: Bowling change for India! Khaleel Ahmed introduced into the attack. He replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. WI 18-2 after 8 overs.

14:02 IST: FOUR! FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Marlon Samuels. Hits a glorious drive on the fourth ball and then whips the fifth ball to mid-wicket to collect consecutive fours. Bhuvneshwar Kumar losing control on his line at the moment. WI 18-2 after 6.5 overs.

13:57 IST: FOUR! Rovman Powell gets the first boundary for the Windies. Jasprit Bumrah bowls it full and Powell goes aerial on the off side and collect his first boundary. One bounce and the ball crosses the fence. WI 10-2 after 5.4 overs.

13:54 IST: 5 overs are up and Windies have 6 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. What a start this has been for the Indian team. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are exploiting the overcast conditions brilliantly at the moment.

13:50 IST: Another tight over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. Just one run from it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue from the other end. WI 4-2 after 4 overs.

What a terrific start for India



Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have reduced the Windies to 2/2 within two overs!



Rovman Powell and Marlon Samuels in the middle now. Can they steady the ship?#INDvWI LIVE https://t.co/JVGV9r9p6R pic.twitter.com/IfhptRuaE8 — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2018

13:39 IST: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah strikes from the other end as well. What a start this has been for the Indian team. Big in-swinger from Bumrah. Ball takes the inside edge of Shai Hope's bat and crashes onto the stumps. Movement off the pitch and Windies are in big trouble right at the start. Hope walks back for a five-ball duck. WI 2-2 after 1.4 overs.

13:36 IST: Terrific over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to an end. Great start for India. Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Kumar from the other end. WI 1-1 after 1 over.

13:33 IST: OUT! Early strike from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kieran Powell chases a wide delivery outside off stump but only manages to edge the ball. MS Dhoni takes a sharp diving catch behind the stumps. Powell walks back without opening his account. WI 1-1 after 0.4 overs.

13:31 IST: Windies are off the mark! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drifts down the leg side and Windies team open their account with an extra.

13:29 IST: Kieran Powell and Rovman Powell are out in the middle to start the innings for the Windies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India.

13:20 IST: Rahul Dravid joins the list of all-time greats!

Rahul Dravid becomes the 5th Indian to be inducted in the @ICC Hall of Fame. Congratulations to the legend on joining a list of all-time greats across generations. pic.twitter.com/RAyQ8KrtWR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

13:05 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Windies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

13:01 IST: TOSS TIME! Windies' captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the final match of the ODI series.

Windies win the toss and elect to bat first in the 5th @Paytm ODI.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/6UcoSNgsPB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between India and Windies.

His deputy Rohit Sharma, who did not have an ODI century against the Windies before this series, now has two. His 137-ball 162 was vital to India putting up 377/5 in the fourth ODI. Rayudu seems to have solved India's No.4 conundrum for now. He scored his third hundred in ODI cricket at Brabourne Stadium in the fourth game and is looking solid. The flamboyant Shikhar Dhawan has not capitalised on the starts while veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found runs hard to come by.

Left out of the T20 squad for the upcoming series in Australia, the former India skipper will hope to make a contribution in front of the stumps, too, even though his work behind them has been stupendous. Dhoni stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in India colours (he has scored 174 runs for Asia XI).

India's premier pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have picked up right where they left off before the Asia Cup. They were included in the squad for the last three ODIs, and have looked reliable. The spinners have been outstanding.