India vs West Indies, Live Score 1st ODI: India Elect To Bowl vs Windies, Rishabh Pant Makes Debut

Looking to continue their winning momentum from the longer format, India take on the Windies in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. India had comfortably outclassed the visiting side in the 2-match Test series 2-0. The hosts boast of a formidable squad but the visitors have a chance to redeem themselves after the Test series thumping. India have won three out of the last five matches, losing one while another match had no result. However, on home soil, India have won the last five off the nine matches while Windies have won two and the remaining two were cancelled. In the batting department, India will bank on their in-form batsmen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to get them off to a good start. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni along with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will be key for India in the middle-order. (LIVE SCORE) (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st ODI, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

13:43 IST: Boundary! Full toss from Umesh Yadav carved on the on-side to find the fence. He made the most of the missed yorker Umesh Yadav was looking to bowl. Third boundary on a trot for the Windies and the spectators have been silenced.

13:42 IST: Couple of boundaries to finish the over from Mohammed Shami! Windies 13 for no loss after 3 overs.

13:39 IST: Just s single from the Umesh Yadav over, Windies 5 for no loss after two overs.

13:35 IST: Four runs from the first over. Umesh Yadav to bowl the second over from the other end, he has deployed a slip in position with Chandrapaul Hemraj on strike. Great opportunity for him to perform here and make a mark. He has strike rate around 90.

13:31 IST: Boundary! Driven through the covers firmly by Kieran Powell and the overpitched delivery from Shami will travel all the way to the fence towards mid-off. Powell and the Windies are off the mark in a hurry!

13:30 IST: Kieran Powell takes guard in front of the stumps. Chandrapaul Hemraj is on the non-strikers end. Mohammed Shami will open the proceedings for Team India.

13:24 IST: A large cheer greets the players as both the teams walk out in the centre for their respective national anthems which will be followed with an exchange of handshake. We are just about to get underway!

13:23 IST: A moment to cherish throughout the lifetime for Rishabh Pant. He gets his ODI cap from former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

13:10 IST: Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

13:05 IST: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here's the Playing XI for the 1st ODI #INDvWI.@RishabPant777 is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia. pic.twitter.com/j2ynEncVgU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2018

Khaleel Ahmed included in Team India's playing XI as wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav misses out.

13:02 IST: Team India skipper wins the toss, opts to bowl against the Windies in the first ODI.

#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to bowl first against the Windies in the 1st ODI at Guwahati.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/9V6fzPMSLB — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2018

13:00 IST: Plenty of debutants - Rishabh Pant to make his debut for Team India while Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj will debut for the Windies.

12:53 IST: Pitch report: "It's a humid day at Guwahati, the pitch looks dry. There will be turn, the ball is expected to turn. You want to bat first, spinners will get first while batsmen get help in the line and can score some runs," reckons Sunil Gavaskar from the centre.

12:45 IST: Team India registered an emphatic 2-0 victory over the Windies in the Test series. Will they continue the dominance in the limited overs or the away side will salvage their pride? The answer awaits!

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and Windies.

In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav, who had a prolific Test series against the Windies will spearhead the team's pace battery and will look to take quick wickets along with Mohammed Shami. For the visitors, who will be looking to salvage some pride in the limited overs format, the withdrawal of batsmen Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle from the ODI series is a major setback. They will, however, hope their batsmen and bowlers can put up an all-round performance to surprise the formidable Indian team.

Teams:

India (first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul.

Windies: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.