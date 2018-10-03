 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: No Uncertainty Over India vs West Indies First T20, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 03 October 2018 21:40 IST

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale with the remaining 10 per cent being available for complimentary purposes.

India vs West Indies: No Uncertainty Over India vs West Indies First T20, Says Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly said there is no uncertainty over India vs Windies 1st T20I at the Eden Gardens (File pic) © AFP

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that there is no uncertainty over India vs Windies first Twenty20 International at the Eden Gardens on November 4. "The match is on. Tickets have already gone for printing and now nothing can be done. It will stay as it is," Ganguly said. As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale with the remaining 10 per cent being available for complimentary purposes.

Around 30,000 tickets from Eden's capacity of 67,000 are distributed as complimentary passes. The beneficiaries include government agencies like Kolkata Police, the Corporation and Fire brigade.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI announced that the second ODI of the West Indies tour, which was earlier slated to be held at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium, will be played at Vizag's Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

"The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI stated in a press release.

The ODI, scheduled for October 24, was recently caught in the crossfire of an ongoing tussle between the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the BCCI over the allocation of free tickets.

The Windies and India will play five one-day internationals in the series, with the first ODI being played in Guwahati. Before that, India and West Indies will face each other in a two-match Test series, starting October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

(With agencies inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket India vs West Indies 2018
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly said the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies is on
  • No uncertainty over India vs Windies 1st T20I, said Ganguly
  • Earlier, the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies was shifted to Vizag
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly "Surprised" At Rohit Sharma
Sourav Ganguly "Surprised" At Rohit Sharma's Exclusion From India vs Windies Tests
Sourav Ganguly Says Cricket Is A Captain
Sourav Ganguly Says Cricket Is A Captain's Game, Coach Must Take Back Seat
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's Absence Won't Be A Factor, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs England: Sourav Ganguly
India vs England: Sourav Ganguly's Words Of Advice For Virat Kohli
India vs England: Virat Kohli Registers 22nd Win, Breaks Sourav Ganguly
India vs England: Virat Kohli Registers 22nd Win, Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record As Test Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.