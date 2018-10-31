 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI 5th ODI

Updated: 31 October 2018 23:10 IST

India will look for their eighth straight series win over the Windies in a bilateral ODI series.

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI 5th ODI
India lead the five-match ODI series against the Windies 2-1. © AFP

Virat Kohli's Team India, following their mammoth 224-run victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against the Windies, will aim to seal the five-match series with a win in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Going into the final ODI, India are leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie. With top-order batsmen Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu in good touch, the hosts look set to register their eighth straight series win over the Windies in a bilateral ODI series. The last time the Windies won was back in 2006 at home.

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is India vs West Indies 5th ODI?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match is on November 1, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match will begin at 13:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 5th ODI?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket India vs West Indies, 5th ODI
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will look for their eighth straight series win over the Windies
  • India lead the five-match ODI series against the Windies 2-1
  • The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI will start at 13:30 IST
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Slams Quickfire 66, Starts Australia Tour With A Bang - Watch
India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Slams Quickfire 66, Starts Australia Tour With A Bang - Watch
"Don
"Don't Question My Leadership, Integrity": Michael Clarke Hits Back At Criticism
Rohit Sharma Leads Indian Cricketers In Funny Rapid-Fire Session. Watch Video
Rohit Sharma Leads Indian Cricketers In Funny Rapid-Fire Session. Watch Video
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar's Records Against Australia
"False Accusation Can Ruin Person
"False Accusation Can Ruin Person's Life," Sreesanth's Wife Writes In Open Letter To BCCI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.